Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Iowa State

Lake Okoboji Fishing: The Home of Berkley, and Some of Iowa's Best Bass Angling

By Travis Smola
Posted by 
Wide Open Spaces
Wide Open Spaces
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Iowa's Lake Okoboji truly is an angler's paradise. On this cast, I let the lure sink a little more than usual. After a couple of twitches, I felt a steady series of taps. The hookset came just a hair too late and the fish, at least a five-pound largemouth bass, swirled just under the surface, just giving me a glimpse of its immense girth before it disappeared back into the darkness under the dock.

www.wideopenspaces.com
Wide Open Spaces

Wide Open Spaces

Austin, TX
200K+
Followers
3K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Wide Open Spaces honors the passion of sportsmen with accurate and entertaining information about one of the original branches of America’s roots: The great outdoors.

 https://www.wideopenspaces.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Michigan State
City
Spirit Lake, IA
State
Minnesota State
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Daniel Vega
Person
Kyle Peterson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bass Fishing#Fishing Boats#Lake Michigan#Lake Okoboji Fishing#The Home Of Berkley#Pure Fishing#The Hawkeye State#Baits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fishing
Related
New York City, NYPosted by
CNN

The latest on the NYC mayoral primary election

When we expect to see NYC primary election winners (it's not tonight) For the first time, New York City will be using a ranked-choice voting system for some races. This means it will likely take weeks to have full results of the election. Here's a quick breakdown of when we...
College SportsPosted by
NBC News

Scott LemieuxThe NCAA Supreme Court ruling heralds the end of the era of unpaid student athletes

The dismantling of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s monopoly system over college sports is long overdue and, on Monday, the Supreme Court appeared to agree. That’s when it rejected arguments by the NCAA and declared that the association’s decrees limiting colleges from providing qualified educational expenses to players violated antitrust law.