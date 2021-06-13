Lake Okoboji Fishing: The Home of Berkley, and Some of Iowa's Best Bass Angling

Iowa's Lake Okoboji truly is an angler's paradise. On this cast, I let the lure sink a little more than usual. After a couple of twitches, I felt a steady series of taps. The hookset came just a hair too late and the fish, at least a five-pound largemouth bass, swirled just under the surface, just giving me a glimpse of its immense girth before it disappeared back into the darkness under the dock.