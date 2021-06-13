Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.
Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.slatersentinel.com