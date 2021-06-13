Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

By Cheyenne Larson
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,560 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

slatersentinel.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Asset Management#Tho#Holdingschannel#Norges Bank#Thestreet#Bmo Capital Markets#Keycorp#Zacks Investment Research#Thor Industries Inc#Thor Industries#Sec#Inc Desi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockscom-unik.info

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

CVLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Covenant Logistics Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.14 Million in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,339 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company....
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 119,650 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.72% of Huron Consulting Group worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketstheenterpriseleader.com

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,832 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management comprises about 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Upgraded at Stifel Nicolaus

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dynagas LNG Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Shares of DLNG stock opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.07...
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $62.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Alpine Global Management LLC Makes New Investment in Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)

Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 177,016 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,000. Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of POSH. BlackRock Inc. purchased...
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Mizuho

CNC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.91.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,571 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,781 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of MasTec worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb Acquires 1,184 Shares

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Director Robert T. Webb bought 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $76,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
StocksWKRB News

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Acquires $149,999.50 in Stock

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) CFO Voorhees Seth Van purchased 17,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $149,999.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,647 shares in the company, valued at $149,999.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Braskem SA figures as the largest petrochemical operation in Latin America and among the five largest private companies in Brazil. With industrial facilities located in Alagoas, Bahia, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul, Braskem produces primary base petrochemicals such as ethylene, propylene, benzene, caprolactam, DMT and termoplastic resins (polypropylene, polyethylene, PVC and PET) gas and GLP. “
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Sells $52,200.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total transaction of $52,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,779.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,146 Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,146 shares of the local business review company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Several other institutional investors […]