Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 78,369 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

By Simon Gomez
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrinker Capital Investments LLC lessened its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 54.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 78,369 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

slatersentinel.com
