Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)
Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.slatersentinel.com