Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend
Horace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.slatersentinel.com