Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

By Steve Fairfield
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHorace Mann Educators has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Horace Mann Educators has a dividend payout ratio of 37.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Horace Mann Educators to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.8%.

Horace Mann
Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total transaction of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 403,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells 755 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total value of $28,078.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner Sells 17,500 Shares of Stock

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.73, for a total value of $82,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 403,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,586.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
$0.10 EPS Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. V.F. reported earnings per share of ($0.57) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Shares of Carter’s have outpaced the industry in the past three months on strong first-quarter 2021 results and an upbeat view. Top and bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved year over year in first-quarter 2021. Results were aided by demand for its products in March, led by spring offerings. Also, better promotions, productivity and enhanced pricing aided results. The company lifted its 2021 view and issued an upbeat second quarter guidance. Continued momentum in online demand driven by expanded products, ease of checkout, site navigation and faster delivery bode well. However, COVID-19 related costs for protective equipment and cleaning supplies are likely to affect second-quarter and 2021 results. High store related expenses and higher compensation costs are likely to led SG&A expense deleverage.”
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.83.
CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

CAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday.
TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFFP. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Insider Selling: PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) CFO John Newland sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 38,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000. Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist...
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) PT Raised to $160.00

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on LEN. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.89.
Brokerages Set Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) PT at $30.60

Shares of Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.60.
Zacks: Analysts Expect Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cassava Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Cassava Sciences reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 120%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.
Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Sidoti lowered shares of Sykes Enterprises from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Sykes Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.
Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Shares of ARE stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. Aecon Group has a twelve month low of C$13.15 and a twelve month high of C$20.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.50.
Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Raytheon Technologies has a payout ratio of 53.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Raytheon Technologies to earn $4.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Solstein Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 27,054 SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKL. FMR LLC...
Skba Capital Management LLC Has $650,000 Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,280 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 80,900 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report earnings of $1.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.44. PACCAR reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 220.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.
NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “NETGEAR is well positioned to capitalize on technology inflections, create new categories and build recurring service revenues to drive future growth. Rising demand for connected home products, improved supply chain and accretive subscriber base are likely to bolster its momentum in 2021. It is confident of retaining a competitive edge in new product introductions, based on the Wi-Fi 6 standards. Solid work-from-home networking market, backed by a robust demand environment, is a major tailwind as well. However, the company operates in a rapidly evolving and fiercely competitive market, and expects competition to intensify on price. High technological obsolescence of product portfolio leads to lower return on capital. Its business is highly seasonal in nature, which leads to volatility in cash flow and reduces the predictability of earnings.”