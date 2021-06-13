Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 462 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFFP. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.