Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 462 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)
Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.slatersentinel.com