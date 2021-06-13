Cancel
Oarsman Capital Inc. Sells 462 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

By Jon Anderson
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

slatersentinel.com
Stocksslatersentinel.com

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at William Blair

CAI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lowered shares of CAI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday.
Stockspulse2.com

TRCH Stock Price Increases Over 10% Pre-Market: Why It Happened

The stock price of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Torchlight Energy Resources Inc (NASDAQ: TRCH) increased by over 10% pre-market. This is a continuation of momentum as the company stock price increased 58.21% yesterday, going from a previous close of $6.27 to $9.92. There seem to be a couple of catalysts that drove the stock price up.
Medical & Biotechmodernreaders.com

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target Lowered to $31.00 at B. Riley

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TFFP. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.60.
Stockscom-unik.info

LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 9,700 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,700 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Neil Reeder Sells 14,638 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Neil Reeder sold 14,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total transaction of C$82,411.94. Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has...
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fortress Biotech, Inc. Lowered by B. Riley (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) – Analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.04. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Fortress Biotech’s FY2023 earnings at $1.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.45 EPS.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Brokerages Set Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) Price Target at $47.08

Shares of Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.08.
Stocksdallassun.com

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 21, 2021 / PhoneX Holdings, Inc. f/k/a uSell.com, Inc. (the 'Company') (OTC PINK:PXHI), today announced that its Board of Directors has adopted a stock repurchase program authorizing the Company to repurchase up to $1,000,000 of the Company's common stock. The share repurchases may...
Stockspulse2.com

LL Stock Price: $22 Target From Loop Capital

The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) have received a price target decrease from $25 to $22 from Loop Capital. These are the details. The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) have received a price target decrease from $25 to $22 from Loop Capital. And Loop Capital analyst Laura Champine is maintaining a “Hold” rating on the company shares.
Stocksrivertonroll.com

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Position in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

Short Interest in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) Drops By 13.5%

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 414,900 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the May 13th total of 479,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 127,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
StocksWKRB News

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Declares Dividend of $0.47

Shares of EXPGY stock opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.86.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 151 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BlackRock Inc. Takes $142.02 Million Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,414,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,021,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD) Shares Down 0.1%

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSMD)’s stock price was down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $67.80 and last traded at $67.90. Approximately 4,866 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 10,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.97.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $171,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksBenzinga

How do I buy iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) stock?

You can purchase shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (ARCA: IJH) through any online brokerage. View our list of the best stock brokerages. Who are iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF's (IJH) main competitors?. A. There are no as such competitors for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. Q. What is...