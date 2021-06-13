Sciencast Management LP Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)
Sciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.slatersentinel.com