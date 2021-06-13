Cancel
Stocks

Sciencast Management LP Lowers Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

By Matthew Tipps
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSciencast Management LP lowered its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 60.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in First Solar were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Salt Lake City, UTbaseballnewssource.com

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Several other brokerages have also commented on TFII. BMO Capital Markets lowered TFI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TFI International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. TFI International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.93.
Stocksbaseballnewssource.com

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Magnite Inc. provides sell-side advertising platform. The company’s omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize across all auction types and formats including CTV, desktop display, video, audio and mobile. Magnite Inc., formerly known as the Rubicon Project Inc., is based in CA, United States. “. Several other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Morgan Stanley Raises Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Price Target to $54.00

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magellan Midstream Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.25.
Stockscom-unik.info

Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $106,000 Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,500 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ADT were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stockscom-unik.info

Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Position in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of South Plains Financial worth $1,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Trevena, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics for G protein coupled receptors. The Company’s product pipeline includes TRV027, TRV130, TRV734 and Delta opioid biased ligand which are in different clinical phases. Trevena, Inc. is based in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “. Shares of KMDA opened at $5.79 on Tuesday....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Price Target Increased to $15.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $6.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearside Biomedical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clearside Biomedical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.
Financial Reportsrivertonroll.com

Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RealReal, Inc. Boosted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for The RealReal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.58). KeyCorp also issued estimates for The RealReal’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS.
StocksWKRB News

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Roth Capital

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canoo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. R. F. Lafferty cut their target price on Canoo from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Canoo in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an underperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.
StocksWKRB News

Lake Street Capital Increases VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Price Target to $9.00

VTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised VirTra from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. TheStreet raised VirTra from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on VirTra from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.
MarketsWKRB News

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.
Financial Reportsbaseballnewssource.com

$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to report sales of $1.43 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.40 billion. Canadian Solar reported sales of $695.85 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 105.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 6th.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TRGP. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Targa Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.12.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Stockscom-unik.info

Analysts Expect Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upstart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.