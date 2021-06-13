Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UNP. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $226.53.