Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

By Trina Covell
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 31,504 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of PPG Industries worth $25,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

