Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Sciencast Management LP Sells 8,740 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

By Jay Halladay
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSciencast Management LP cut its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

slatersentinel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levi
Person
Levi Strauss
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Strauss#Sec#Sciencast Management Lp#Select Equity Group L P#Parnassus Investments Ca#Blackrock Inc#Thomson Reuters#Citigroup Inc#Zacks Investment Research
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Morgan Stanley
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Stockstickerreport.com

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Sells $91,501.41 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) COO Andrew Hykes sold 1,001 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total value of $91,501.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 204,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,712,632.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 20,000 Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $7,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its position in CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 661,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 146,227 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CrossAmerica Partners were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Price Target to $62.00

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Cabot from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.14.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Short Interest in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Expands By 18.1%

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,550,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the May 13th total of 9,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Sells 10,846 Shares of Stock

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Teza Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,070 Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. A...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Kepos Capital LP Sells 286,558 Shares of Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV)

Kepos Capital LP cut its stake in Supernova Partners Acquisition Company, Inc. (NYSE:SPNV) by 50.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286,558 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP owned 0.55% of Supernova Partners Acquisition worth $2,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stockstheenterpriseleader.com

Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksWKRB News

EQT (NYSE:EQT) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EQT. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Stock Position Lifted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 364,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $39,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
IndustryWKRB News

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $149.00 at Morgan Stanley

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP Sells 1,441 Shares of Stock

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Stockstechinvestornews.com

Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 353,906 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 353,906 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 0.8% of […]
StocksWKRB News

Insider Selling: Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Sells 5,833 Shares of Stock

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $520,595.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,066,590.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Stockscom-unik.info

Insider Selling: CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Sells 67,552 Shares of Stock

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 67,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $5,809,472.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Glenview Trust Co Sells 297 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 6,813 Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,813 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
StocksWKRB News

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Ronald Merriman Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.