Sciencast Management LP Sells 8,740 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $122.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.77.