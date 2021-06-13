Sciencast Management LP Sells 8,740 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)
Sciencast Management LP cut its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,428 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.slatersentinel.com