Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 40,793 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

By Trina Covell
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 735.1% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,314 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

slatersentinel.com
Marketsbaseballnewssource.com

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Fidelity National Title Group, Inc. is a leading provider of title insurance, specialty insurance and claims management services. FNT is one of the nation’s largest title insurance companies through its title insurance underwriters. FNT also provides flood insurance, personal lines insurance and home warranty insurance through it specialty insurance business. FNT also is a leading provider of outsourced claims management services to large corporate and public sector entities through its minority-owned subsidiary, Sedgwick CMS. “
Financial Reportstickerreport.com

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) PT Raised to $89.00 at Barclays

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $73.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.63.
StocksWKRB News

KeyCorp Raises American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Price Target to $44.00

AAT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
StocksWKRB News

RLI (NYSE:RLI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “RLI Corp. is one of the industry’s most profitable property and casualty writers with an impressive record of underwriting profits. A strong local branch-office network, broad range of product offerings, focus on specialty insurance lines contribute to its profits. Underwriting discipline helps maintain combined ratios at favorable levels. Maintaining the combined ratio at favorable levels even in the toughest operating environment reflects superior underwriting discipline. Its decision to drop underperforming products from its property business also bodes well. Strong capital position provides financial flexibility to operating subsidiaries. Its shares have underperformed its industry in a year. However, exposure to catastrophe loss and escalating expenses concerns as it can put a strain on margin expansion. High leverage ratio concerns.”
Marketsamericanbankingnews.com

Walthausen & Co. LLC Decreases Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Walthausen & Co. LLC lessened its stake in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 68.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,558 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,460 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Sells $333,000.00 in Stock

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) SVP Manoj Shetty sold 10,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,755 shares in the company, valued at $458,041.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Aegon N.V. is an international insurance group which writes life and health insurance and offers related pension, savings and investment products in Europe, North America and the Caribbean. The Company’s other lines of business include property and casualty insurance and financial services. “. Other equities research analysts...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

BTIG Research Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $127.00

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lennar from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an equal weight rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lennar currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.89.
MarketsWKRB News

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Downgraded to C+ at TheStreet

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Natural from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.60.
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of UDR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.53. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for UDR’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Downgraded by Bank of America

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. MKM Partners lowered Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Range Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.16.
StocksWKRB News

Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN) to Hold

According to Zacks, “Bank7 Corp. is the bank holding company for Bank7, operates as a community bank. It accepts deposits and makes loans, as well as provides card facilities, investments, certification of deposits, wealth management and online banking services. Bank7 Corp. is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “. Separately, Keefe, Bruyette...
Financial Reportsslatersentinel.com

$411.87 Million in Sales Expected for Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) will post sales of $411.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $413.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $411.00 million. Focus Financial Partners posted sales of $313.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “OFG Bancorp is a financial holding company that conducts its business activities through its subsidiaries, primarily in Puerto Rico. The company’s product and services consist of consumer banking and lending, commercial banking and wealth management. It offers residential mortgages, auto loans and leases, credit cards, business loans, commercial mortgages and leasing, cash management, transactional services, international trade financing, financial planning, money management, investment brokerage, corporate and individual trust, retirement products programs, and insurance. OFG Bancorp., formerly known as Oriental Financial Group Inc., is based in San Juan, Puerto Rico. “
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Lido Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,889 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stockstickerreport.com

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “. Separately, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 65.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,542 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,238 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Centene (NYSE:CNC) PT Raised to $93.00 at BMO Capital Markets

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Lowered to Sell at Kepler Capital Markets

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VNE. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Veoneer from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Veoneer in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.
Stocksslatersentinel.com

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp lowered its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 23.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,291 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Camden Property Trust worth $5,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.