Several other brokerages also recently commented on BAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.14.