Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Moscow offers free cars to spur people to get COVID vaccine

By Tom Balmforth
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=263H80_0aStyiQG00

MOSCOW (Reuters) -Moscow will give away cars in a prize draw for residents who get the COVID-19 shot in an effort to speed up the slow rate of vaccinations, its mayor said on Sunday, as officials brought in curbs to halt a surge in coronavirus cases.

The Russian capital reported 7,704 new infections on Sunday, the most in a single day since Dec. 24. Authorities confirmed 14,723 cases nationwide, the largest one-day total since Feb. 13.

Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that anyone over 18 who receives the first of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine from June 14 until July 11 would now be automatically entered into a draw to win a car.

He said five cars worth 1 million roubles ($13,900) each would be given away every week.

Sobyanin has publicly lamented how few residents have chosen to get the vaccine. He gave no new figures on Sunday for how many have had the shot, but said on May 21 that 1.3 million out of a population of more than 12 million had received one dose.

Sobyanin said on Saturday the city was repurposing thousands of hospital beds for an influx of COVID-19 patients and told residents to stay off work this coming week to help curb the spread of the virus.

Sports pitches, playgrounds and other attractions inside large parks were set to be closed for a week from Sunday. Bars and restaurants were ordered to close no later than 11pm.

“This is only a temporary solution,” Sobyanin said in a follow-up blog on Sunday. “To avoid new restrictions and secure a sustainable improvement of the situation, we need to significantly speed up vaccinations.”

Russia began rolling out its Sputnik V shot in December and it was rapidly opened up to everyone in Moscow.

($1 = 71.8030 roubles)

Reuters

Reuters

138K+
Followers
166K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moscow#Vaccinations#Covid#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Europe
News Break
Cars
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Russia
Related
Public Healthqatar-tribune.com

Moscow tries to lure vaccine sceptics with cars as cases rise

Faced with rapidly rising infection rates, authorities in Russia’s capital, Moscow, are resorting to unusual means to persuade people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. Among those who receive a vaccine for the first time, five cars will be raffled off every week until mid-July, Mayor Sergey Sobyanin wrote on...
Lotterymacaubusiness.com

Moscow announces car raffle to boost vaccination drive

Moscow mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Sunday that residents of the Russian capital who get their first coronavirus jab will now take part in a lottery to win a car. The move comes as authorities seek to speed up Russia’s vaccination drive that has stagnated while new infections in Moscow and across the country are on the rise.
Advocacymarketresearchtelecast.com

Moscow will raffle five cars a week to encourage vaccination

The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobianin, has announced this Sunday a new incentive in an attempt to accelerate the vaccination campaign among city residents. As of June 14, the authorities will raffle five cars a week among all those over 18 years of age who receive the first component of any of the available anticovid vaccines.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand PM Ardern gets 'pain-free' COVID vaccine shot

WELLINGTON, June 18 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern received the her first shot of the Pfizer (PFE.N) COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, as the country steps up efforts to inoculate its population. The Pacific island nation shut its borders and used tough lockdown measures to become one of the few...
Worldnewagebd.net

Pakistan province to block phones of unvaccinated people

A Pakistan province said Friday it will block the mobile phones of people refusing to get Covid-19 jabs, in the latest move to penalise the unvaccinated in a country where only a fraction of the population have been inoculated. It comes after Sindh province said civil servants who refuse to...
Worldwincountry.com

Israel says COVID-19 vaccines rejected by Palestinians were safe

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – COVID-19 vaccines delivered by Israel and then rejected by the Palestinian Authority (PA) over their expiration date were fine, the Israeli health ministry said on Saturday. Israel and the PA on Friday announced a vaccine swap deal that would have seen Israel send up to 1.4 million...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

South Africa to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations as opposition protests

JOHANNESBURG, June 25 (Reuters) - Several thousand supporters of a leftist party demonstrated outside the offices of South Africa's health regulator on Friday to protest against the slow coronavirus vaccine roll-out in Africa's worst-hit country. The protesters from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held aloft placards and flags but few...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Italy reports 56 coronavirus deaths on Friday, 753 new cases

MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italy reported 56 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday against 28 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 753 from 927. Italy has registered 127,418 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

Russia mandates vaccinations to battle virus surge

Russia is mandating coronavirus vaccinations for some occupations as the country continues to battle a surge in cases. The increase in cases has 18 Russian regions requiring vaccinations for those in government offices, health care, education, retail, restaurants and other service industries, The Associated Press reported. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 219 - RKI

BERLIN, June 28 (Reuters) - The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 219 to 3,726,929, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday. The reported death toll rose by eight to 90,762, the tally showed. (Reporting by Berlin Newsroom; Editing by Himani...
Napa County, CAresistthemainstream.org

Woman Who Got Both Moderna Vaccine Shots Dies of COVID-19: Officials

An elderly woman in Napa County, California, who had received both Moderna vaccine shots died from COVID-19, county health officials said. While scant details about the woman were released, Napa County spokeswoman Leah Greenbaum said she was over the age of 65 and had underlying health problems. The woman died on June 2 after a long hospital stay, Greenbaum said on June 7.
Healthgobnewsonline.com

Thousands march to demand faster vaccine rollout in South Africa

Thousands of South African opposition activists rallied in Pretoria to demand a faster coronavirus vaccination rollout in the continent’s worst-hit country. With less than four percent of South Africa’s 59 million population inoculated, protesters are calling on regulators to approve more vaccines and speed up the pace of inoculations to get people back to work and kickstart the economy.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India reports 46,148 new COVID-19 cases, 979 deaths

BENGALURU, June 28 (Reuters) - India reported on Monday 46,148 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 30.27 million, while total fatalities are at 396,730, the data showed. India's coronavirus-related deaths rose by 979 overnight.