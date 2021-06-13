Cancel
EU's Michel: G7 to accelerate global COVID-19 vaccine deliveries

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

BRUSSELS, June 13 (Reuters) - The Group of Seven countries have agreed to step up their production and deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines around the world, European Union Council President Charles Michel said on Sunday.

“The priority was to ensure we can meet the demand for vaccines, and here the EU has taken the leadership. Partners have now joined us to accelerate production and delivery of vaccines worldwide,” Michel, who chairs summits of EU leaders, said in a video message on Twitter.

A draft of the G7 communique on Sunday said the group of countries will provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase the contribution over months to come. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, Kate Abnett)

