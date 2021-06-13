MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:CXH)

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $2,901,869,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $194,013,000. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 233.1% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 9,054,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,454,000 after buying an additional 6,336,489 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,832,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $904,223,000 after buying an additional 5,747,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after buying an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.