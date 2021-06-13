Cancel
ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Position Trimmed by Oarsman Capital Inc.

By Jon Anderson
slatersentinel.com
 9 days ago

Oarsman Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,958 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 65,622 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.'s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

slatersentinel.com
