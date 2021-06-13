ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Position Trimmed by Oarsman Capital Inc.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Centene from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Centene from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Centene from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Centene from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an overweight rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.91.