Don't be afraid to question what you're told in estate planning

By Myron Friesen
AG Week
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever witnessed something where you just thought, “Are you kidding me?” What do you think of these examples?. The first is about a client who passed away. The attorney called the family two days after the husband’s death and informed the wife that she had to come in and sign paperwork within a week or two. She was surprised by the urgency, but then asked the how much it would cost. The attorney said $84,000 based on the estate size. The client’s son called me and asked what would cause the urgency and if $84,000 sounded fair. I suggested he call the attorney back and ask what specifically required signing so quickly and if he’d charge by the hour instead. The son called the attorney back and found out there was nothing really urgent. The attorney just likes to “get started on things.” Also, the attorney wouldn’t do it by the hour, but would reduce it to $42,000 because they were a “good family.” The client wasn’t happy, so he called back again. This time the attorney said he would for $20,000 but no less. Now they were furious! For a “good family,” he tried scaring them into a false sense of urgency and dropped the price from $84,000 to $20,000 in a matter of 20 minutes and two phone calls. Are you kidding me?

www.agweek.com
#Estate Planning#Estate Tax
