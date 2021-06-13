First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at $20.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.73. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $25.73. NFYEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NFI Group from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NFI Group from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on NFI Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on NFI Group from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.