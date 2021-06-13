First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (FSFG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th
First Savings Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 21.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Savings Financial Group has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First Savings Financial Group to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.slatersentinel.com