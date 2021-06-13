Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

G7 calls for study in China on COVID origins - draft communique

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders called for a transparent, science-based study, including in China, into the origins of COVID-19, to be convened by the World Health Organization, a draft communique showed.

“We also call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 COVID-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts’ report, in China,” the communique, which is almost finalised, said. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by William James)

Reuters

Reuters

134K+
Followers
163K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
William James
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Communique#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
China
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Tensions rise as US, China discuss COVID-19 origin, human rights violations

Chinese and U.S. diplomats on Friday had a heated phone call in which they discussed recent issues that have stoked the most division between the countries. “Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke by phone with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member and Director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission Yang Jiechi today,” the State Department said.
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Newsweek

G7 Calls Out China in Final Communique After Urging From Biden

After urging from U.S. President Joe Biden, the Group of Seven (G7) leaders released the final communique that contains a call to China to respect human rights, along with plans to compete with China through the "Build Back Better World" program. The communique detailed plans for addressing COVID-19 concerns worldwide,...
Public Healthnewpaper24.com

Australian PM Scott Morrison will warn of China battle and renew name for Covid-19 probe as he heads to G7 – NEWPAPER24

Australian PM Scott Morrison will warn of China battle and renew name for Covid-19 probe as he heads to G7. As deteriorating geopolitical tensions with China spill into commerce reprisals, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will head to the UK to fulfill world leaders this week with a message: there’s power in numbers.“We’re removed from remoted – we now have labored laborious to make sure we’re not a nation that may be simply marginalised and pushed to unacceptable compromises,” Morrison is anticipated to say in a speech in Perth on Wednesday, earlier than he heads abroad to attend the G7 leaders’ summit. “Regardless of…
Pharmaceuticalswtaq.com

China to study using CanSinoBIO COVID shots as a booster

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese researchers plan to study using a COVID-19 vaccine from CanSino Biologics as a booster shot for people who have already been inoculated with other vaccines, clinical trial registration data showed. China has not yet approved mixing doses of different vaccines using different technologies, but the director...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

China resurfaces false COVID-19 origin theory linked to Fort Detrick

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this week that the U.S. should open biological research facilities at Ford Detrick in Maryland for inspection, a claim that re-emerged as officials in Beijing face mounting scrutiny over the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic originated from a lab accident in Wuhan. Ministry...
U.S. PoliticsUS News and World Report

Canada's Trudeau Called for Concerted G7 Approach to China - Source

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau led a Group of Seven discussion of China on Saturday and called on leaders to come up with a unified approach to the challenges posed by the People's Republic, a source said. G7 leaders - who together control about $40...
Public Healthomahanews.net

China's COVID propaganda seeks to embolden foreign origins

Beijing [China], June 12 (ANI): As international pressure mounts on China to probe the origins of the novel coronavirus, Beijing seeks questions unanswered so that it can sell the foreign-origin possibility theory to its people. In an opinion piece for The Wall Street Journal, writer Holman W Jenkins Jr writes...
ChinaPosted by
Reuters

G7 calls on China to respect rights in Xinjiang and Hong Kong

CARBIS BAY, England, June 13 (Reuters) - Group of Seven leaders called on China to respect human rights in its Xinjiang region and allow Hong Kong a high degree of autonomy, according to an almost finalised version of the G7 summit communique. “We will promote our values, including by calling...
Worldsrnnews.com

G7 agrees 1 billion COVID vaccine donation – communique

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – Group of Seven countries will provide 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses over the next year and work with the private sector, the G20 and other countries to increase the contribution over months to come, according to an almost finalised draft of the communique. “The commitments...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Trump deputy national security adviser calls for COVID origins commission

A former Trump deputy national security adviser said that the “preponderance of circumstantial evidence” points toward an accidental leak from a Wuhan lab as he called for a bipartisan congressional commission to investigate the origins of COVID-19 and for a ban on gain-of-function research. Matthew Pottinger, who served on the...
Indiaomahanews.net

G7 leaders vow to call out China over Xinjiang, HK

London [UK], June 13 (ANI): The leaders of the G7 countries on Sunday pledged to promote shared values by calling on China to respect human rights and fundamental freedoms in Xinjiang where Beijing is accused of committing serious human rights abuses against the Uyghur minority, and in the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, while agreeing to consult on collective approaches on Beijing's practices to undermine the fair and transparent operation of the global economy.