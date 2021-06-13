These $25 Swim Trunks Have 31,900 Five-Star Amazon Reviews

Nota bene: If you buy through the links in this article, InsideHook may earn a small share of the profits. With hemlines on men’s shorts growing shorter and shorter, it’s time to extend the 5″ inseam rule to your swim gear, too, meaning this summer we don’t want to see any trunks dwelling anywhere near the knee. So if you really wanna be on trend even while at the pool or beach, you’d be wise to pick up this pair of 2(X)IST’s Ibiza Swim Shorts, now 60% off at Verishop. Featuring a much-approved 4″ inseam, the shorts hit at mid-thigh to allow for ease of movement, while the mesh lining and built-in pouch ensure all your bits and bobs stay secure. The short inseam plus the bold lilac color aren’t for the faint of heart, but trust us, you’ll look hot.