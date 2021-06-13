Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Lab Leaks And Covid-19: Why The Lab Leak Hypothesis Doesn’t Mean The Virus Was Engineered

By Steven Salzberg
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The “lab leak” hypothesis about the origin of Covid-19 has been getting a lot of attention lately, and deservedly so. This is the idea that the SARS-CoV-2 virus accidentally escaped from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, that conducts research on coronaviruses. Just a few weeks ago, a group of highly respected virologists and epidemiologists published a letter in the journal Science calling for a more thorough investigation, stating that the lab leak hypothesis was not taken seriously enough in earlier investigations.

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

219K+
Followers
54K+
Post
161M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Viruses#Genetic Engineering#Animal Virus#Chinese#Nature#Nih#Rna#Gof
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
KidsNewsTarget

STUDY: Masks are exposing children to a horrifying array of deadly pathogens

Despite what the medical fascists continue to claim, face masks are entirely ineffective at preventing the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) and come with long-term negative impacts, especially for children. The latest data shows that young people in particular are experiencing serious negative social effects from masks, often at...
POTUSPosted by
The Atlantic

Don’t Fall for These Lab-Leak Traps

After months of getting very little coverage, the lab-leak theory for the origins of COVID-19—which holds that the virus emerged from a research setting—is now a source of endless chatter. Vanity Fair has a new, 12,000-word investigative feature on the subject, while lab-leak op-eds continue their exponential spread across the pages of The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.
Public HealthThe People's Voice

Bombshell Report: China Covered Up A Separate Virus Leak From Different Chinese Lab At Same Time As COVID-19

Link: https://en-volve.com/2021/06/09/bombshell-report-china-covered-up-a-separate-virus-leak-from-different-chinese-lab-at-same-time-as-covid-19/ According to a 2020 Reuters reports, “Brucellosis, a bacterial disease with flu-like symptoms, infected more than 6,000 people in a single outbreak in northwestern China. Brucellosis has a low fatality rate, it can cause long-term symptoms such as chronic joint discomfort....”
WorldThe People's Voice

Indian Scientists Explored Wuhan Lab Leak Theory Before COVID Was Declared Pandemic, Report Says

Link: https://sputniknews.com/india/202106061083084750-indian-scientists-explored-wuhan-lab-leak-theory-before-covid-was-declared-pandemic-report-says/. China slammed US probe into origins of coronavirus, saying Washington is not interested "to find out the truth, it does not want any scientific research, this is just a political game, an attempt to throw the blame on others and throw off their responsibility "Several Indian scientists reportedly flagged circumstantial evidence that suggested the virus had leaked from Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV)..
Scienceprincipia-scientific.com

Lab-leak Scientist Put In Charge Of virus origin investigation

Revered scientific journal The Lancet has created a ‘task force’ to investigate the origins of the coronavirus that caused a global pandemic, yet it has decided to employ as it’s leader the very guy who funded the dangerous gain of function research at the Wuhan lab and subsequently allegedly ‘bullied’ other scientists into avoiding looking into the lab as a potential source of the outbreak.
Public Healthcaposts.com

What to Know About the Latest Covid-19 Lab Leak Hype

Sucks big time—millions of vaccines may go wasted. Hospitals, state health depts & US govt are racing to figure out millions of Johnson & Johnson’s #Covid19 vaccine doses that are **set to expire this month in June**. Very difficult to export them too. 🧵 www.wsj.com/articles/millions-of-j-j-covid-19-vaccines-are-at-risk-of-expiring-in-june-11623152775 03:56 04/21/53406 Twitter. Today Virginia...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. report concluded COVID-19 may have leaked from Wuhan lab - WSJ

A report on the origins of COVID-19 by a U.S. government national laboratory concluded that the hypothesis of a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is plausible and deserves further investigation, the Wall Street Journal said on Monday, citing people familiar with the classified document. The study was...
Sciencenhpbs.org

Why Expert Jamie Metzl Thinks COVID-19 Was Likely a Lab Leak

Jamie Metzl is an adviser to the WHO’s committee on human genome editing and was among the first to argue the virus likely escaped from a lab in Wuhan. Once widely dismissed, the theory is now gaining traction. To unpack it all, Metzl speaks with Hari Sreenivasan. Airing: 06/11/21. Rating:...
SciencePosted by
WashingtonExaminer

This is the evidence researchers say could settle the COVID-19 lab leak debate

The theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab located in Wuhan has attracted renewed interest. On one side of the debate are infectious disease experts who argue that the virus is a product of “zoonotic spillover,” or the process in nature when a pathogen travels from animals to humans, with some virologists reporting last year that it was a close relative of a virus found in horseshoe bats. On the other side of the debate are the scientists calling for a close investigation into the theory that the coronavirus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some researchers specialize in the study of coronaviruses found in bats.
Sciencebuffalonynews.net

GLOBALink | Why Wuhan lab leak theory should be disregarded

BEIJING, June 8 (Xinhua) -- After being proved groundless around one year ago, the "lab-leak conspiracy theories" on COVID-19's origin have been instigated again recently by a report published by U.S. daily the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). The report, titled "Intelligence on Sick Staff at Wuhan Lab Fuels Debate on...
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

Viewpoint: How right wingers are pumping up the Wuhan lab leak theory — and why it’s still an unlikely explanation for COVID

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Even as far back as February 2020, I noted that antivaxxer James Lyons-Weiler was falsely claiming that he had “broken the coronavirus code” and found nucleotide sequences in its genome indicating that it had come from a laboratory working on coronavirus vaccines, while Nobel Laureate turned crackpot Luc Montagnier also endorsed the “engineered virus” idea. For someone who is supposedly an expert in bioinformatics, Lyons-Weiler’s analysis—carried out in January 2020!—was risibly bad. Then came the “plandemic” conspiracy theory, in which antivaxxer and disgraced scientist Judy Mikovits claimed that SARS-CoV-2 was not only engineered but intentionally released.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Trump’s CDC Director Doubles Down On Covid-19 ‘Lab-Leak Theory’

In a Fox News interview broadcast Tuesday, former Centers for Disease Control Director Robert Redfield explained why he believes Covid-19 came from a Chinese lab, providing indirect support to Republicans promoting the so-called lab leak theory that growing numbers of Americans have come to believe, but which most scientists doubt.
POTUSNew York Post

Secret US report from May 2020 said COVID-19 lab leak was plausible

A classified report from a top US government laboratory on the origins of the coronavirus concluded in May 2020 that the theory that the virus leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China, should be investigated further, the Wall Street Journal reported Monday. The study from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory,...
POTUSThe Guardian

The Guardian view on the Covid lab-leak theory: act on what we know

When something goes terribly wrong, it is human instinct to look for the human hand – perhaps to reassure ourselves that life is not wholly beyond our control. As the flu pandemic reached the US just over a century ago, some blamed German agents. So it wasn’t surprising when people claimed that coronavirus had leaked from – or was even manufactured in – a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where the outbreak began. Nor was it surprising when Donald Trump and his allies promoted the story as they sought to pass the buck for the mounting death toll in the US and embellish the then president’s China-hawk credentials.
Sciencencadvertiser.com

'Faucigate' emails prove nothing about a lab leak

If there's any scandal revealed by the emails of Anthony Fauci, recently released after a Freedom of Information Act request by journalists, it's that scientists were wildly clueless at the start of the pandemic. They didn't know what to do about the pandemic, when and how to deploy masks, or where the pandemic came from.