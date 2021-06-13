Lab Leaks And Covid-19: Why The Lab Leak Hypothesis Doesn’t Mean The Virus Was Engineered

The theory that the coronavirus escaped from a Chinese lab located in Wuhan has attracted renewed interest. On one side of the debate are infectious disease experts who argue that the virus is a product of “zoonotic spillover,” or the process in nature when a pathogen travels from animals to humans, with some virologists reporting last year that it was a close relative of a virus found in horseshoe bats. On the other side of the debate are the scientists calling for a close investigation into the theory that the coronavirus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where some researchers specialize in the study of coronaviruses found in bats.