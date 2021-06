Nigeria’s Foremost reality TV show Big brother Naija has kicked off its highly anticipated BBNaija Lockdown Reunion and the drama has started from the very first Episode. The show hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu kicked off on Thursday 17th of June 2021 with 18 ex-housemates in attendance which are Kiddwaya, Dorathy, Brighto, Trickeytee, Ka3na, Eric, Laycon, Ozo, Lilo, Neo, Praise, Nengi, Wathoni, Prince, Tochi, Lucy, Tolani Baj, and Vee. Erica who was expelled during the game and Kaisha were the only housemates missing from the premier of the Reunion.