France undeniably possesses one of the deepest and most talented national squads on the planet. The 2018 World Cup winners are widely considered to be one of the runaway favorites at the 2020 European Championships for that exact reason. Les Bleus’ opening win against Germany was rather underwhelming, but they got the job done regardless. The three points over the Germans seems even more impressive after Joachim Low’s men—led by Chelsea star Kai Havertz—rebounded and put four goals past Portugal on Saturday. Earlier that morning though, it was the French who struggled to find the back of the net again.