No boat? No problem. Learn all about shore fishing in this webinar. Minnesota anglers can catch a wide variety of fish from shore or pier — sunfish, bass, pike, catfish and more. Anyone who wants to learn practical techniques to catch more fish from shore is invited to join a webinar from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources at noon on Wednesday, June 16. The webinar is part of the DNR’s Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series, which aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available on the DNR website.