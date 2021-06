Few positions face a sharper contrast from 2020 to 2021 than the Detroit Lions wide receiver corps. The departures of Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones, and Danny Amendola were not unexpected, but the current group pales in comparison to what was one of the few positives of the Matt Patricia era. Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman were brought in as the top options for new quarterback Jared Goff, but neither has the career success to warrant excitement at the WR1 position. In fact, the Lions brought in another receiver this offseason with more career receiving yards than those two—Antwaan Randle El! Randle El will obviously be coaching the receivers and not playing, but it paints a pretty clear picture for Detroit: they need players to impress.