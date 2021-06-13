Cancel
Jarrod Partridge

Lewis Hamilton Planning On Retiring From F1 By Age 40

Jarrod Partridge
 9 days ago

Lewis Hamilton

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton says he is aiming to retire before he turns 40 to pursue other interests outside of F1, but he conceded that “life can surprise you” and the prospect is not completely out of the question.

While it has been reported that the Mercedes driver, 36, could sign a multi-year contract by the summer break, the Briton has said he wants to focus on other goals outside of the sport in the not too distant future.

Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen, both World Champions, are under contract to race beyond their 40th birthdays, and Hamilton is less than enthusiastic about joining their exclusive club.

“I honestly hope I’m not racing at 40,” Hamilton said when speaking with Corriere della Sera. “There are so many things I want to do that it would be difficult.

“But in life the evolution is so fast that it can surprise you. For example, I didn’t expect to have as much fun as I am having this season.”

Hamilton said that despite trailing in his fight for the World Championship with Max Verstappen, he is having a good time, and that he has attempted to take advantage of the time he spends in lockdowns and quarantines to focus on other ventures.

“I don’t think it’s because of Max or anyone else.

“The reason is because I’m discovering new things about myself every day. With the pandemic lockdowns I’ve had more time to refine my talent, body and mind.

“I’m always competing against myself. I think about how to beat myself, I look at how I was last year and how to beat a seven-time World Champion.

“I don’t look at rivals much, but the new ones are great. Lando Norris, George Russell, Charles, and Carlos above all. He has just arrived at Ferrari and he is driving very well, with Leclerc he forms a very strong duo. F1 is in good hands, I predict a bright future.”

As the title battle between Hamilton and Verstappen heats up for the remainder of the season, Hamilton echoed his previous sentiment that they are full of respect for each other.

“Yes, on and off the track. And it doesn’t have to change. He’s an amazing driver and it’s a lot of fun to challenge him,” concluded Hamilton.

ABOUT

I love the stories that sports give us, and my mission is to help make the internet a better place by sharing stories, history, and educational pieces that will help people learn something new, be entertained, or both. I write about Formula 1, Manchester United, and the New York Yankees. Mainly.

