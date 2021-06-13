Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Justices consider Harvard case on race in college admissions

By MARK SHERMAN
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H06Cm_0aStxQWH00

WASHINGTON (AP) — With abortion and guns already on the agenda, the conservative-dominated Supreme Court is considering adding a third blockbuster issue — whether to ban consideration of race in college admissions.

The justices could say as soon as Monday whether they will hear an appeal claiming that Harvard discriminates against Asian American applicants, in a case that could have nationwide repercussions. The case would not be argued until the fall or winter.

“It would be a big deal because of the nature of college admissions across the country and because of the stakes of having this issue before the Supreme Court,” said Gregory Garre, who twice defended the University of Texas’ admissions program before the justices.

The presence of three appointees of former President Donald Trump could prompt the court to take up the case, even though it’s only been five years since its last decision in a case about affirmative action in higher education.

In that Texas case, the court reaffirmed in a 4-3 decision that colleges and universities may consider race in admissions decisions. But they must do so in a narrowly tailored way to promote diversity, the court said in a decision that rejected the discrimination claims of a white applicant. Schools also bear the burden of showing why their consideration of race is appropriate.

Two members of that four-justice majority are gone from the court. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died in September. Justice Anthony Kennedy retired in 2018.

The three dissenters in the case, Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, remain on the court. Roberts, a moderating influence on some issues, has been a steadfast vote to limit the use of race in public programs, once writing, “It is a sordid business, this divvying us up by race.”

The court’s willingness to jump into major cases over abortion and gun rights also appear to turn on the new, more conservative composition of the court because similar appeals had been turned away in the past.

Like the abortion case, the Harvard case lacks a split among appellate courts that often piques the high court’s interest in a case.

The Supreme Court has weighed in on college admissions several times over more than 40 years. The current dispute harks back to its first big affirmative action case in 1978, when Justice Lewis Powell set out the rationale for taking account of race even as the court barred the use of racial quotas in admissions.

In the Regents of the University of California v. Bakke, Powell approvingly cited Harvard as “an illuminating example” of a college that takes “race into account in achieving the educational diversity valued by the First Amendment.”

Twenty-five years later, Justice Sandra Day O’Connor likewise invoked the Harvard plan in her opinion upholding the University of Michigan’s law school admissions program.

Now it’s Harvard program in the crosshairs of opponents of race-based affirmative action.

The challenge to Harvard is led by Edward Blum and his Students for Fair Admissions. Blum has worked for years to rid college admissions of racial considerations.

The group claims that Harvard imposes a “racial penalty” on Asian American applicants by systematically scoring them lower in some categories than other applicants and awarding “massive preferences” to Black and Hispanic applicants.

Harvard flatly denies that it discriminates against Asian American applicants and says its consideration of race is limited, pointing out that lower courts agreed with the university.

In November, the federal appeals court in Boston ruled that Harvard looked at race in a limited way in line with Supreme Court precedents.

The class that just finished its freshman year is roughly one-quarter Asian American, 15% Black and 13% Hispanic, Harvard says on its website. “If Harvard were to abandon race-conscious admissions, African-American and Hispanic representation would decline by nearly half,” the school told the court in urging it to stay out of the case.

The Trump administration backed Blum’s case against Harvard and also filed its own lawsuit alleging discrimination against Asian Americans and whites at Yale.

The Biden administration already has dropped the Yale suit and almost certainly will take Harvard’s side at the Supreme Court if the case goes forward.

The lead attorney on the appeal is William Consovoy, who also represented Trump in his unsuccessful bid to shield his tax returns from the Manhattan district attorney.

When the court upheld the Michigan’s law school program in Grutter v. Bollinger in 2003, O’Connor took note of the quarter-century that had passed since the Bakke decision.

“We expect that 25 years from now, the use of racial preferences will no longer be necessary to further the interest approved today,” O’Connor wrote.

O’Connor’s timeline set 2028 as a potential endpoint for racial preferences. A more conservative court than the one on which she served could advance that expiration date by several years.

View All 17 Commentsarrow_down
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harvard#College Admissions#Race#Supreme Court Justices#Ap#The Supreme Court#The University Of Texas#Hispanic#African American#Asian Americans#Yale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
Education
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Supreme Court
Related
Congress & CourtsCourthouse News Service

High Court Says Patent Judges Must Be Appointed by President

WASHINGTON (CN) — The Supreme Court ruled Monday that administrative judges in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office must be appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate. “The exercise of executive power by inferior officers must at some level be subject to the direction and supervision of an...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
Hutch Post

Another victory at the Supreme Court for church groups

WASHINGTON (AP) — In another victory for religious groups at the Supreme Court, the justices on Thursday unanimously sided with a Catholic foster care agency that says its religious views prevent it from working with same-sex couples. The court said the city of Philadelphia wrongly limited its relationship with the group as a result of the agency’s policy.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
CNN

Roberts, Kavanaugh and Barrett have seized the Supreme Court for now

(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts, along with Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, demonstrated their collective power at America's highest court on Thursday. They fueled the Supreme Court's limited opinions on Obamacare and religious liberty, in action that marks a twist for the conservative-dominated bench and adds to the suspense of the next two weeks as the court finishes its annual term.
Congress & CourtsBBC

US Supreme Court rejects Trump-backed challenge to Obamacare

The US Supreme Court has rejected a Trump-backed challenge by Republican-led states to former President Barack Obama's healthcare overhaul. Despite the court's conservative tilt, its nine justices ruled by 7-2 that the challengers did not have legal standing to sue. It is the third time since 2010 that the Affordable...
Congress & CourtsEsquire

The Supreme Court Is Political on the Inside, Too

Any time anyone tells you that the Supreme Court is not a “political” institution, explain to them that they lack imagination. Granted, the idea that SCOTUS is apolitical in the conventional partisan sense is also a fairytale, but the Court is intensely political in that a very enthusiastic brand of politics is practiced within the institution itself. Consider Thursday morning’s two whopping decisions—one which again saved the Affordable Care Act from yet another baseless challenge, and the other in which the Court ruled (unanimously) that Philadelphia wrongly cut ties with a Catholic adoption agency over the group's refusal to certify same-sex couples as foster parents. In brief, these decisions a) probably fortify the ACA against all possible legal challenges and b) give religious bigotry a huge, but still only partial, victory, which likely is the best we could’ve hoped for out of this bunch.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fortune

The decade-long battle against Obamacare reaches a likely end with new Supreme Court decision

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. On Thursday, the Supreme Court hammered what is likely the final nail in the coffin for Obamacare foes, tossing out the latest constitutional challenge to the Affordable Care Act (ACA) that would have gutted the law in its entirety in a 7-2 ruling. The decision, authored by Justice Stephen Breyer, stated that Republican-led states did not have proper standing to pursue the case, and it was delivered under the shadow of a pandemic and a sore economy which has left millions of Americans without employer-provided health insurance.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell sparks new Supreme Court fight

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is throwing fuel on a simmering fire over the Supreme Court by reviving a long-running war over the judiciary heading into an election year. McConnell’s pledge on Monday that a GOP-controlled Senate would block a potential Biden nominee in 2024 comes at a critical...