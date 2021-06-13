Cancel
Geltor is seeking a Senior Patent Agent

By JobOrtunities Help Wanted
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt Geltor we design award-winning ingredients for the world’s biggest consumer product companies. Geltor is looking for a Senior Patent Agent to join our team. The Senior Patent Agent will join a newly formed legal team, serving as a champion of intellectual property at the organization. This key role offers the opportunity for an ownership- minded patent agent to apply their passion for science in a meaningful and impactful way, driving commercial success by building a foundational patent portfolio. This position will be trusted to serve as the primary point of contact for our patent portfolio as both process owner and technical liaison. This role will report to Associate General Counsel.

Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Bio-Path Granted Key Mechanism Of Action U.S. Patent For BP1003

HOUSTON, June 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (BPTH) - Get Report, a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize ® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted a new patent relating to the Company's BP1003 program, a novel liposome-incorporated oligodeoxynucleotide inhibitor against Signal Transduction and Activator of Transcription-3 (STAT3). The patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,041,153) is titled "P-Ethoxy Nucleic Acids for STAT3 Inhibition."
LawLaw.com

Litigation Leaders: Jen Romano and Mark Klapow of Crowell & Moring Tackle Client Problems Alongside the Firm’s Regulatory Team

Welcome to another edition of our Litigation Leaders series, featuring the litigation practice leaders of the biggest firms in the country. Meet Jennifer Romano and Mark Klapow, co-chairs of the litigation group at Crowell & Moring, Romano, who is based in Los Angeles, regularly defends companies against consumer class actions and handles litigation for health care companies. Klapow, who is based in Washington, D.C., handles complex commercial cases and intellectual property disputes, including trade secrets cases. His roster of Fortune 500 clients have included Alcoa, AT&T, Caterpillar, Dow, Ericsson, ExxonMobil, Intel, Lenovo, Molson Coors, and Western Union. They answered the Lit Daily’s questions jointly.
BusinessIPWatchdog.com

New Clause 8 Episode – Chris Agrawal: AIPF’s President on Growing $1 Billion Portfolio and Succeeding in IP Field

Chris Agrawal is President of the Association of Intellectual Property Firms (AIPF) and partner at Bookoff McAndrews. He was instrumental in one of the biggest patent transactions in history and the reason Eli Mazour [Clause 8’s host] got into patent law in the first place. If you’re a startup founder or an executive at a growth stage company worrying about patent protection or wondering how to scale your patent program, download and listen to this episode today.
LawPosted by
Benzinga

A Preview Of The Many Cannabis Intellectual Property Battles In Years To Come: New Leaf Data Services & The Supplemental Register Sneak Attack

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission. Remember this date: February 12th, 2020. This was the day New Leaf Data Services, LLC filed a federal complaint in the District of Connecticut against PanXchange, Inc. 1 for trademark infringement regarding each other’s use of the words “Hemp Benchmarks” in connection with hemp commodity data services. While New Leaf Data Services’ complaint makes several claims for relief, for the purpose of this examination we’ll focus on the federal trademark infringement claim. Before we get into what makes this momentous, let’s set the stage.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Readiness Associates Appoints Employer Markets Insurance Expert Shaun Gagnon to Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine (PRWEB) June 22, 2021. Readiness Associates (RA), a provider of full-service emergency preparedness and business continuity solutions, today announces Shaun Gagnon has joined the company’s Advisory Board. Mr. Gagnon currently serves as President and Managing Partner of Cambridge Insurance Advisors based in New York City. He is also the Founder and CEO of Cambridge Risk Advisors, headquartered in Westport, Connecticut. Mr. Gagnon has dedicated his professional life to solving the many challenges employers face, including those involving human resources, risk management, compliance, and employee benefit cost containment. He is also involved in reviewing potential investments and partners of Superstition Mountain Family Investments, primarily within technology, blockchain, and real estate verticals.
Boston, MAPosted by
pymnts

Transmit Lands $543M For Biometric Cybersecurity Products

Boston-based Transmit Security has raised $543 million in venture funding, giving the cybersecurity company a valuation of $2.2 billion. Transmit uses biometric authentication, as opposed to passwords, for its identity and risk management systems. The company said in a press release that its products yield a better “user experience, enhance...
Businessbloomberglaw.com

Winston & Strawn Adds Silicon Valley Partner from DLA Piper

M&A lawyer Khoa Do advises on mid-market to large-scale deals. Winston has hired more than 20 lawyers in California this year. Winston & Strawn has hired Khoa Do, a former DLA Piper partner, to serve as chair of its Northern California corporate practice, marking a major hire in a competitive market for talent in Silicon Valley.
TechnologyMySanAntonio

Digitization, Automation, AI Define Role of Human Agents in Insurance Industry

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (PRWEB) June 21, 2021. Artificial Intelligence (AI) and automation hold a lot of promise for the insurance industry. When used correctly both have the ability to benefit companies, agents and policy holders. AI algorithms can create risk profiles in minutes or even seconds, enabling instant quotes and opening the market up to a wave of new products.(1) However, AI cannot and will not replace agents when it comes to relationship building. Instead, the role of AI should be to enhance and enrich the agent’s job, giving him or her more tools and products to help develop new client relationships and strengthen existing ones.
PoliticsLaw.com

US Law Firms Use Huge Salaries to Lure Australian Associates to the States

U.S. law firms, struggling to keep up with surging demand for legal services, are hiring associates from Australia and doubling or tripling their salaries, recruiters say. Associates with experience in banking and transactions, including M&A, private equity and leveraged finance, as well as in technology, are in high demand in New York and San Francisco in particular, but also in Chicago, Houston and Boston.
BusinessGovExec.com

GovExec Acquires Two Business Intelligence Tools, Military Periscope and Government Contracting Institute, to Help Defense & Federal Government Contractors Identify, Track, and Pursue Business Opportunities

Washington, DC (June 21, 2021) — GovExec, the leading information services company for government leaders and contractors, today announced the acquisition of two contracting intelligence properties: Military Periscope (Periscope), the globally respected and most-up-to-date, open-source military data source, and Government Contracting Institute (GCI), the business opportunity tool built to target and alert federal government contractors of federal business opportunities aligned to their business expertise. The announcement was made today by Tim Hartman, CEO, GovExec. The terms of the acquisitions are not being disclosed. Peter Goldstone, chairman of GovExec, served as advisor. The deal was completed with financial support from mid-market private-equity firm Growth Catalyst Partners (GCP).
JobsIPWatchdog.com

WIPO is seeking a Senior Legal Officer

World Intellectual Property Organization is seeking a Senior Legal Officer, P4 (21126-FT) Contract Duration: 1 Year (Initial period of one year, renewable, subject to satisfactory performance. No fixed-term appointment or any extension hereof shall carry with it any expectancy of, nor imply any right to, (further) extensions or conversion to a permanent appointment.)
BusinessCision

Patent approved also in India

The patent describing the use of light pulses to improve the efficiency of the technique and shorten imaging times has now also been granted in India. The patent has already been approved in Europe, South Korea, Australia, China, South Africa, USA and Japan and we are awaiting approval in Canada.
LawIPWatchdog.com

Patent Filings Roundup: VLSI Judgment Patents Challenged; Dozens of NPE-Semiconductor Patents Instituted; Nanotechnology Solar Panel Litigation Kicks Off

It seems non-practicing entity (NPE) semiconductor/chip litigation has really come to dominate both the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and the district courts’ dockets this past year. Another average week at the PTAB saw 26 patent filings (five post grant reviews [PGRs] and 21 inter partes reviews [IPRs]), and the district courts saw another heavy week, with 89 new complaints. A slew of IPR challenges on chip patents owned and asserted by Arbor Global Strategies, LLC [Arbor Company, LLP] were instituted; Google, Samsung and LG were denied institution on IPR challenges for five litigation-related patents under Fintiv and a Waco-division Western District of Texas trial date; a slew of IPRs against NPE Bell Semiconductor, LLC [owned by Hilco d/b/a Hilco Global] were instituted; Qualcomm earned a few more institutions against the Vector Capital Corp.-NPE Monterey Research; and Huawei earned institutions against some of the dozen or so patents Craig Etchegoyen’s WSOU entities asserted against them before Judge Albright in the Waco division of the Western District of Texas. In district court, Raymond Anthony Joao has another new entity suing smallish companies, this time medical records companies, and there was another flurry of suits from Cedar Lane and others.
Medical & Biotechstreetwisereports.com

Entera Bio Granted Patent for Oral Parathyroid Hormone by EU Patent Authority

Product-focused biotechnology company Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX:NASDAQ), which concentrates its work on developing orally delivered large molecule therapeutics, today announced that "the European Patent Office has granted a patent titled "Methods and Compositions for Oral Administration of Proteins" to Entera." The firm indicated that the patent pertains to its oral...
BusinessFinancial Times

London cements position as hub for telecoms patent disputes

When Huawei lost a legal challenge at the UK’s highest court last year, over the licensing of patented technology, lawyers predicted that the landmark ruling would cement London’s place as a global centre for such disputes. The UK’s Supreme Court ruled against the Chinese telecoms group and concluded that English...
Energy IndustryShareCast

Active Energy awarded Canadian patent for 'CoalSwitch'

Biomass-focussed renewable energy technology company Active Energy has been awarded a ‘notice of allowance’ for the Canadian patent for its ‘CoalSwitch’ process and the beneficiation of biomass, it announced on Wednesday. 10,831.82. 11:20 10/06/21. -1.15%. -126.01. 1,242.96. 11:20 10/06/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm said the notice would ensure it...
Businessthehustle.co

One way to see the future? Track corporate patents

Trends member Neer Sharma has been rounding up the best corporate patents every week for his must-read newsletter Patent Drop. One concern about VR is that it can cause social isolation because… well, you’re wearing a frickin’ headset on your face. Facebook has a patent application where multiple people wearing...