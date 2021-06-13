Geltor is seeking a Senior Patent Agent

It seems non-practicing entity (NPE) semiconductor/chip litigation has really come to dominate both the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) and the district courts’ dockets this past year. Another average week at the PTAB saw 26 patent filings (five post grant reviews [PGRs] and 21 inter partes reviews [IPRs]), and the district courts saw another heavy week, with 89 new complaints. A slew of IPR challenges on chip patents owned and asserted by Arbor Global Strategies, LLC [Arbor Company, LLP] were instituted; Google, Samsung and LG were denied institution on IPR challenges for five litigation-related patents under Fintiv and a Waco-division Western District of Texas trial date; a slew of IPRs against NPE Bell Semiconductor, LLC [owned by Hilco d/b/a Hilco Global] were instituted; Qualcomm earned a few more institutions against the Vector Capital Corp.-NPE Monterey Research; and Huawei earned institutions against some of the dozen or so patents Craig Etchegoyen’s WSOU entities asserted against them before Judge Albright in the Waco division of the Western District of Texas. In district court, Raymond Anthony Joao has another new entity suing smallish companies, this time medical records companies, and there was another flurry of suits from Cedar Lane and others.