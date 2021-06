The most powerful key on your phone is the # button. Why? According to Deb Hiss, whose company Debbie Hiss Consulting provides product and sales training to the jewelry industry, it’s because after leaving a message for your clients, the pound sign will almost always give you the opportunity to listen to your message or delete and start over if you’re not satisfied with it. “How you come across aurally is just as important as the impression you make visually,” she notes.