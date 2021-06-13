Cancel
Cycling

Caleb Ewan takes second win in a row in Belgium Tour: Tomorrow we are really motivated to go for it again

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaleb Ewan (Lotto Soudal) has taken the victory of the fourth stage of the Belgium Tour. Remco Evenepoel maintains the lead of the General Classification. For the second stage in a row, the Australian was the fastest at the bunch sprint, this time of the 152.7-kilometre stage that had a start and a finish in Hamoir. Ewan took the win of the day against the odds as it was considered the Queen Stage of the race, by outsprinting Bryan Coquard and Davide Ballerini.

