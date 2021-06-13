Caleb Ewan takes second win in a row in Belgium Tour: Tomorrow we are really motivated to go for it again

Remco Evenepoel says his first victories of the year at the Belgium Tour is confirmation of him nearing his previous top-level not seen since his Il Lombardia crash last year. In 2020, the 21-year-old Belgian won all four stage races he competed in before his terrible fall in the Italian Monument in August, and although his return to racing at the Giro d'Italia didn't necessarily go as planned, his performance on native Belgium roads is an important step forward ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.