Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Attenborough calls on G7 leaders to show ‘global will’ to tackle climate change

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuiKn_0aStwr3900
Sir David Attenborough (PA Archive)

Leaders at the G7 summit in Cornwall have been told to demonstrate the “global will” to tackle climate change by Sir David Attenborough.

The television naturalist said the scientific response to the Covid-19 pandemic had demonstrated what was possible when there was a “clear and urgent” goal.

But the fight against climate change was as much a “political and communications” challenge as a scientific one, he said in a video address.

Sir David told the leaders gathered in Carbis Bay: “The scientific collaboration on Covid treatment and vaccines showed just how much we can achieve together when the goal is clear and urgent.

“We know in detail what is happening to our planet. And we know all of the things we need to do during this decade.

“Tackling climate change is now as much a political and communications challenge as it is a scientific or technological one.

“We have the skills to address it in time. All we need is the global will to do so.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was urging G7 leaders to drive a “global green industrial revolution” to help developing nations reap the benefits of clean economic growth.

The leaders were setting out plans to reverse biodiversity loss and to fund infrastructure development around the world.

Mr Johnson also launched a £500 million “blue planet fund” to protect the world’s oceans and marine life.

Mixed in with the environmental intentions of the G7 is an attempt to reassert the values of the world’s leading democracies.

The “build back better for the world” plan will bring together G7 countries to develop an offer for high-quality financing for vital infrastructure, from railways in Africa to wind farms in Asia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h1EOM_0aStwr3900
Prime Minister Boris Johnson chairs G7 talks in Cornwall (PA Wire)

The move is part of an attempt to counter Beijing’s “belt and road” initiative which has spread Chinese influence around the globe.

The new approach is intended to give developing countries access to more, better and faster finance, while accelerating the global shift to renewable energy and sustainable technology.

G7 nations are expected to commit to almost halving their emissions by 2030 relative to 2010, a commitment already exceeded by the UK which has promised a 58% cut.

The countries will set out the action they will take to slash carbon emissions, including measures like ending all unabated coal use as soon as possible, halting almost all direct government support for the fossil fuel energy sector overseas and phasing out petrol and diesel cars.

The G7 will also endorse a nature compact, aimed at halting and reversing biodiversity loss by 2030 – including supporting the global target to conserve or protect at least 30% of land and oceans by the end of the decade.

The UK’s blue planet fund will offer £500 million to help countries including Ghana, Indonesia and Pacific island states tackle unsustainable fishing, protect and restore coastal ecosystems like mangroves and coral reefs, and reduce marine pollution.

The fund will run for at least five years.

Greenpeace UK’s executive director, John Sauven, said: “While commitments to provide more support to developing nations are absolutely vital, until they cough up the cash, we’re taking nothing for granted.

“The dismal track record of rich nations to honour commitments made over a decade ago on international climate finance, alongside the UK’s decision to slash its aid budget, makes it hard to take the so-called ‘build back better for the world’ plan with anything more than a pinch of salt.”

View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
newschain

newschain

27K+
Followers
76K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Attenborough
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Renewable Energy#Oceans#Greenpeace#Covid#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
World
News Break
Environment
Related
EnvironmentBBC

G7 summit: Leaders to discuss climate and vaccines

Celebrity Unicef supporters urge G7 to donate doses. Olivia Coleman, David Beckham, Billie Eilish, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Sir Chris Hoy, Whoopi Goldberg, Angélique Kidjo, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Liam Neeson are among 28 Unicef Goodwill Ambassadors calling on G7 leaders to commit to sharing at least 20% of available Covid vaccines to poorer countries.
Environmentktwb.com

G7 leaders commit to increasing climate finance contributions

CARBIS BAY, England (Reuters) – G7 leaders will commit on Sunday to increase their climate finance contributions to meet an overdue spending pledge of $100 billion a year to help poorer countries cut carbon emissions and cope with global warming. As part of plans billed as helping speed the finance...
Worldbordercountiesadvertizer.co.uk

Sir David Attenborough to address world leaders as G7 summit draws to close

G7 leaders face some of the most important decisions in human history as they tackle the climate change crisis, Sir David Attenborough said as the summit in Cornwall draws to a close. The environmentalist will address leaders gathered in Carbis Bay on the final day of the summit as they...
WorldPosted by
Daily Mail

Prince Charles hails G7 summit as a 'game-changing opportunity' to tackle climate change during meeting with fashion designer Stella McCartney and other business leaders

The Prince of Wales has hailed the G7 summit as a 'game-changing opportunity' to help create a partnership between governments, business and private finance to finally tackle the 'existential crisis' of climate change. Charles' comments were made to a group of chief executives and business leaders - including fashion designer...
Environmentalbuquerquenews.net

Climate change: what G7 leaders could have said - but didn't

The four-day G7 summit in Cornwall ended with little cause for celebration from anyone worried about climate change. Most of the pledges that emerged were relatively old news, with the UK repeating its promise of Pound 500 million for ocean conservation efforts and the group reaffirming its commitment to end support for coal production abroad.
Environmentetftrends.com

G-7 Commit to Tackling Climate Change

The Group of Seven has pledged to raise contributions to $100 billion per year among rich, developed countries to aid their poorer world neighbors reduce carbon emissions and better-deal with global warming. The world’s seven largest advanced economies, also known as the G-7, plan to raise infrastructure funding in developing...
POTUSFortune

G7 leaders say they’re addressing climate change. Activists say it isn’t enough

President Joe Biden met with the leader’s of the world’s wealthiest nations this week in Great Britain to discuss growing perils of climate change, but while the leaders all agreed that the crisis was eminent and that decisive action must be taken, the nations simply reaffirmed pledges that had been made in previous years and did little new to address it, said critics.
EnvironmentPosted by
Axios

G7 reaffirms plans to tackle climate change, lacking specifics

The Group of Seven leaders on Sunday concluded their summit by agreeing to reaffirm their previously-established goals to create a turning point in climate change issues in 2021. The big picture: The G7 leaders emphasized their commitment to a green transition that would cut emissions, halt and reverse biodiversity loss...