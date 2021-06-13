Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Burden falling on Lukaku to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 title

By STEVE DOUGLAS
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TP12K_0aStvpJu00

Burden falling on Lukaku to lead Belgium to Euro 2020 title

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Barrel-chested and with braids in his hair, Romelu Lukaku was already looking the part at international level at the tender age of 17 when he scored his first goals for Belgium in a match at Russia in 2010.

It was the way Lukaku took his goals that really marked him out as a star of the future. One was nothing more than a tap-in after a defensive blunder but he was in the right place to capitalize, while the other saw him use his body strength to shrug off a defender and steer home a finish.

More than a decade later and, in one sense, nothing has changed.

Lukaku again scored two goals at Russia on Saturday, with the origins of the goals in the 3-0 win eerily similar to those of 11 years ago.

Yet this time the stage and surroundings were different. This was no friendly, like in Voronezh in 2010. This was the team’s first match of a European Championship, in St. Petersburg with the eyes of the world on him.

Doesn’t matter to Lukaku, a player seemingly born to score goals. A player who treats every game as if it’s his last. A player whose work ethic, and those hours and hours of watching video clips of top strikers like Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o that he stored in his own DVD library, is paying off.

Forget Eden Hazard and even forget Kevin De Bruyne. It’s Lukaku — not just a lethal scorer but now a leader and a role model — on whom the burden is falling to lead Belgium to its first ever title in a major tournament.

Lukaku was in tears in Belgium’s dressing room only a couple of hours before the game against Russia after watching his teammate at Inter Milan — Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen — collapse to the ground against Finland in Copenhagen and require CPR from medical staff before regaining consciousness.

“It was really tough to get my mind together,” said the striker, who dedicated his two goals to Eriksen. “It’s the first time I’ve been through this as a football player with a teammate of mine.”

Lukaku then faced the loud jeers of a heavily pro-Russian crowd while taking a knee along with his Belgium teammates before kickoff.

Put simply, Lukaku was not short of motivation on Saturday and he delivered like he almost always does for Belgium.

That’s 62 goals in 93 appearances for his country, and he is still only 28.

With major fitness concerns for Hazard and Axel Witsel, and another mainstay in De Bruyne not yet ready to play because of recent facial injuries, Lukaku has arguably become Belgium’s most important player.

“He’s reached a new level on the pitch,” Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said. “Lukaku has always known how to score goals, but now he’s improved with the decisions he makes and the awareness of his own ability. This is the best version of Lukaku I’ve ever seen.”

Martinez has described Lukaku as the “complete striker” and his all-round game — his movement, his link-up play, the way he holds the ball up and occupies defenders — has improved considerably. As has his first touch, which was regarded as his biggest weakness during his underwhelming time at Manchester United from 2017-19.

Moving to Inter and working under Antonio Conte for the last two seasons has really brought the best out of Lukaku, who led the team to the Italian league title this season with 24 goals and 11 assists.

Manchester City and Chelsea — the two Champions League finalists last month — are on the look-out for strikers in the offseason. And while Harry Kane and Erling Haaland appear to be the favorites, the two clubs might just want to switch their attention to Lukaku, a player with unfinished business in England.

Being top scorer at Euro 2020, and leading Belgium to the title, would really raise his appeal.

He could hardly have made a better start.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

485K+
Followers
256K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Didier Drogba
Person
Christian Eriksen
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Eden Hazard
Person
Axel Witsel
Person
Antonio Conte
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Cpr#Pro Russian#Hazard#Italian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
News Break
Manchester United F.C.
News Break
Champions League
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
News Break
Soccer
Soccer
Inter Milan
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
UEFAkeirradnedge.com

UEFA EURO 2020: Lukaku grabs two more goals as Belgium outclass hapless hosts

ST PETERSBURG: Belgium underlined their right to the status as the world game’s No1-ranked football nation by defeating Russia 3-0 in St Petersburg in Group B at UEFA Euro 2020. Manager Roberto Martinez’s team were without injured Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard but had no problems swatting away their...
UEFAPosted by
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

The Latest: Lukaku delivers message to Eriksen at Euro 2020

Romelu Lukaku delivered a heartfelt message to Denmark player Christian Eriksen after scoring the first goal in Belgium’s 3-0 victory over Russia at the European Championship. Lukaku swiveled to shoot into the bottom corner in the 10th minute and then headed straight to a television camera on the touchline. He...
UEFAstateofpress.com

De Bruyne update, pick Belgium defender & captain Lukaku

Euro 2020 is now in full swing, after Italy and Turkey opened the competition on Friday evening. There was just the one tie yesterday. But on Saturday, and for the foreseeable future, we are now being treated to three games a day, the first of which will take place at 2 PM UK time every day. So, make sure your transfers and captain choices are sorted before that deadline.
UEFAnewsatw.com

Euro 2020: Lukaku and Meunier goals seal Belgium win against Russia

A strike from Thomas Meunier and a Romelu Lukaku brace seals the win for Belgium in their opening game of Euro 2020 against Russia at the St Petersburg Stadium. MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Belgium 3-0 Russia – Lukaku scores twice and pays Eriksen tribute. Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow...
UEFAFiji Village

Lukaku fires Belgium to a 3-0 win over Russia

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Belgium kicked off its EURO 2020 campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win over Russia. Thomas Meunier scored the other goal for Belgium. They led 2-0 at the break. In other matches this morning Finland beat Denmark 1-0 while Wales and Switzerland played out a 1-1...
UEFAracingpost.com

Belgium v Russia predictions: Lukaku can star for depleted Red Devils

Free Euro 2020 football tips, best bets and analysis for Belgium v Russia in Group B on Saturday. The in-form Inter striker has a sensational record for Belgium and scored four goals in his first two group games at the 2018 World Cup. Team news. Belgium. Kevin De Bruyne and...
UEFAfootball-news24.com

Lukaku dedicates Belgium opener vs Russia to Christian Eriksen

A touching moment was forthcoming early in the Euro 2020 meeting between Belgium and Russia on Saturday evening. Roberto Martinez’s Belgium are currently locked in action with Russia at the Krestovsky Stadium in Saint Petersburg. The Red Devils of course entered the European Championships as one of the front-runners to...
Soccertheuniteddevils.co.uk

Lukaku double in an easy win for Belgium

Romelu Lukaku dedicated his performance against Russia to fellow Inter Milan teammate, Christian Eriksen after the heartbreaking scenes that occurred yesterday. During the Denmark vs Finland match, Christian Eriksen collapsed on the pitch having to have immediate medical attention receiving CPR. After 10 minutes he was eventually stretchered off and taken to hospital. The latest update by the Danish FA says:
Soccerhelloniceworld.com

Lukaku urges Eriksen to ‘stay strong’ as Belgium make winning start

The Belgian striker had a message for his hospitalised Inter Milan teammate after netting the opener against Russia. Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku sent a message of support to his stricken Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen after scoring, as his double helped the Red Devils open their Euro 2020 campaign with a 3-0 win over Russia on Saturday.
UEFAbesoccer.com

Lukaku dedicates inspirational Belgium display to Inter team-mate Eriksen

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku said it was difficult to play so soon after Christian Eriksen collapsed in Copenhagen. Romelu Lukaku dedicated his inspirational performance in Belgium's win over Russia to Christian Eriksen after his Inter team-mate collapsed during Denmark's Euro 2020 game against Finland. Denmark captain Eriksen required emergency treatment...
Soccerchatsports.com

Belgium 3-0 Russia: Romelu Lukaku's brace and strike by Thomas Meunier get Roberto Martinez's side up and running at Euro 2020 as their Golden Generation start latest bid for international success

Only Romelu Lukaku knows what was going through his head in the minutes after his friend and Inter Milan team-mate Christian Eriksen collapsed during the Group B opener between Denmark and Finland. The same goes for Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld who have spent most of their careers playing alongside...
SoccerPosted by
Forbes

Lethal Lukaku: Why The Striker Is Belgium’s Talisman

On a night when soccer seemed to matter a little less and Russians vehemently booed Belgium taking the knee, Romelu Lukaku demonstrated why he will be Belgium’s standout star at Euro 2020. In a rich vein of form, ‘Big Rom’ has no time to waste and wants to deliver silverware for Belgium’s golden generation.
UEFAnordot.app

Belgium name Eriksen's team-mate Lukaku to start against Russia

Belgium confirmed Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku would start in their Euro 2020 opener against Russia on Saturday, hours after his club team-mate Christian Eriksen collapsed in Denmark's game against Finland. Eriksen received emergency treatment on the pitch and was transferred to hospital in Copenhagen. European ruling body UEFA and the...
SoccerTEAMtalk

Clinical Lukaku at the double as Belgium beat Russia in first group game

Belgium began their Euro 2020 campaign with a win after overcoming Russia by a 3-0 scoreline in their Group B opener. After an extraordinary day for football, marred by the collapse and resuscitation of Christian Eriksen in the other Group B match between Denmark and Finland, the two teams took to the pitch as scheduled at 8pm.