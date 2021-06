The takedown in the gold market continues ahead of Basel III implementation. The settlement process is so rigged. To my recollection I have never seen so much disparity. Coming on top of the 4000 contracts dumped at 4:41 and 4:42 EST yesterday after everything was closed, the desperation to find stops below the market is very telling on the bullion banks heavily short positions they are incapable of exiting. This kind of volume after 4 pm EST has never happened to my knowledge in the last 20 years.