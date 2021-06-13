Cancel
Springfield, MA

Gladys Oyola-Lopez well suited for role of Springfield City Clerk (Editorial)

By The Republican Editorials
Gladys Oyola-Lopez knows Springfield well. She grew up in the City of Homes and for the past 20-plus years has been a dedicated public servant. Eleven years ago, when she was sworn in as the first Latinx person to serve as the city’s election commissioner and a deputy city clerk, she promised her emphasis would be on community outreach. She pledged to make it her mission to improve voter turnout and boost the return of municipal census forms.

