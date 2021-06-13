Uncategorized

Cancel
Truth be told, I haven't been the biggest fan of the fragrances reusing the "Gentleman" designation from the original Givenchy Gentleman (1974), which the house has at least been gracious enough to keep around (a shocker considering most designers outside the biggest ones have sacked nearly all their legacy masculines by this point), but there have been a few here and there that passed muster. Gentleman Eau de Toilette Intense (2021) proves to be another such example of one that I like, ...

LifestylePosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: A Farmer Was Sitting in the Neighborhood Bar

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a farmer who had a bad day at the bar and decided to drown away his sorrows at the neighborhood bar with a drink in his hand. One day a farmer went to the neighborhood bar to get stupid drunk. As he was drinking away his sorrows, a man approached him at the bar and asked why he was drinking heavily. The farmer nodded and said, "Some things you just can't explain."
PetsPosted by
Wide Open Pets

German Shepherd Dancing to "Low" Will Forever Be Internet Gold

Sometimes, German Shepherds really just need to get their ear dances on. German Shepherds aren't just service dogs, working dogs, rescue dogs, or guard dogs. A four-year-old German Shepherd, named Jaxson, from Marion, Indiana, is the star of a video where he "dances" to Flo Rida's "Low." In reality, dancing might be a bit of an overstatement. It's pretty much all ear movement, but you have to admit, for a German Shepherd, he has a good sense of rhythm. Or, as some speculators say, his mom was helping and can be seen behind him in the car. The people who feel the need to debunk this video don't seem to know how to just relax and enjoy themselves for 40 seconds.
Beauty & FashionHello Magazine

Princess Anne dazzles in form-fitting pencil skirt and the classiest of accessories

Princess Anne looked incredible on Tuesday morning as she headed to the National Memorial Arboretum, in Alrewas, Staffordshire, to commemorate the centenary of the Wrens. Looking as stylish and as poised as ever, the Queen's daughter stunned onlookers in a fabulous navy blue pencil skirt, which she teamed with a smart jacket, black boots and a delightful silk neck-tie. With her hair piled high in a lovely bouffant style, she looked amazing for the special event.
Lifestylevidetteonline.com

Your Horoscope: June 23

Today’s Birthday (06/23/21). Rake in an abundant harvest together this year. Disciplined, coordinated efforts steadily grow valuable results. Summer introspection and contemplation inspire invention, leading to resolution of autumn challenges with friends. Enjoy flowering health and work this winter, before a fun social springtime. Teamwork pays high dividends. To get...
NFLPopculture

Heidi Klum Flashes Insane Abs in Eye-Popping Crop Top

Heidi Klum may be 48-years-old but she's got abs of steel. The super model showed off her toned physique in a recent Instagram photo where she's wishing her native Germany "good luck." In the pictures, Klum is rocking a black string bikini bottom, with a cut-off jersey T-shirt that shows just enough to make fans take a second glance. "Good luck today Germany," she captioned the photo.
Orange County, CAPosted by
CBS News

Triplets celebrate simultaneous pregnancies

The Tran triplets were born just four minutes apart, and now the Orange County sisters are celebrating another milestone. Gina, Nina and Victoria will deliver a trio of babies over the next four months — two boys and a girl, CBS Los Angeles reports. "I'm actually the oldest by four...
LifestylePosted by
Indy100

Man finds trapdoor in Airbnb that leads to ‘swamp’ below

A man discovered a mysterious, apparently randomly placed trap door while on a weekend retreat at an Airbnb. After further investigation, he found a set of dusty stairs that led to what can only be described as a green murky swamp. Robert shared the video to TikTok saying, “Not my...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

Decuplet babies ‘are fighting for their lives’

Decuplets — seven boys and three girls — born to a couple in South Africa are “fighting for their lives” at an undisclosed hospital in Pretoria, according to reports. An aunt, who did not wish to be identified, told the local outlet Times Live: “The babies were born and are still in incubators fighting for their lives. They came at 29 weeks; the mother is still weak. And as a black family we want to protect them. This is a sensitive issue.”The fascination with the family began after Pretoria News first reported that a 37-year-old woman, identified as Gosiame...