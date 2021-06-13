Uncategorized
Truth be told, I haven't been the biggest fan of the fragrances reusing the "Gentleman" designation from the original Givenchy Gentleman (1974), which the house has at least been gracious enough to keep around (a shocker considering most designers outside the biggest ones have sacked nearly all their legacy masculines by this point), but there have been a few here and there that passed muster. Gentleman Eau de Toilette Intense (2021) proves to be another such example of one that I like, ...www.basenotes.net