On January 1, 1959, the Habana Hilton, Riviera and Capri hotels were already built, but the Nacional was still the Nacional. A few hours after the triumph of the revolution, the mobster Meyer Lansky sent for Jaime Casielles, one of his trusted men in Cuba, and asked him to go urgently to the hotel: “Lansky already knew that Batista and his family had fled from the country. He told me: ‘Baby boy, we have to go through the casinos and collect the money before the mobs take to the streets ”. Everything on the island had changed.