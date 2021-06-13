Cancel
England vs Croatia live stream: Watch Euro 2020 online, TV, time

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEngland and Croatia will kick Group D at Euro 2020 off with a bang when the 2 2018 World Cup semifinalists meet of their event opener Sunday. In that memorable semifinal in Russia, Croatia edged the Three Lions in additional time due to a 109th-minute winner from Mario Mandžukić after Ivan Perišić’s second half purpose cancelled out a shocking free kick from England fullback Kieran Trippier. The 2 sides have met twice since within the UEFA Nations League with England following up a scoreless draw with a 2-1 win again in November 2018. However England hasn’t regarded convincing in a pair of 1-Zero pleasant victories over Austria and Romania within the final week main as much as the Euros.Learn how to Watch:Time: 9 a.m. ETTV Channel: ESPNLive Stream: You may stream the match on fuboTV. Enroll now for a free seven-day trial.Croatia, in the meantime, could not be coming into the Euros in a lot worse type. The 2018 World Cup runner-up has received solely 4 of its final 13 matches since worldwide video games restarted in September. In its pre-Euro friendlies, Croatia performed to a disappointing 1-1 draw with Armenia earlier than shedding 1-Zero to top-ranked Belgium. England, which sits fourth within the FIFA world rankings, will enter the Euros as a significant contender its complete group slate being performed at Wembley Stadium in London, which can even be the location of the semifinals and last. Nonetheless, the Three Lions must do with out two key younger gamers in Manchester United winger Mason Greenwood and Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold due to damage. Sports activities Illustrated could obtain compensation for some hyperlinks to services on this web site.Extra Euro 2020 Protection:

