The Las Vegas Raiders open up with two tough games against Pittsburgh and Baltimore, but an easier stretch awaits them prior to the bye week. As we inch closer to the summer months, it is always a good time to look ahead and see what the future could hold for the 2021 Las Vegas Raiders. Las Vegas got off to a fast start in the 2020 NFL season, winning six of their first nine games, but another rough end to the season ruined their playoff chances once again.