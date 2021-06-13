Cancel
Ducati’s Michael Ruben Rinaldi wins again

nbnews24.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRea began the 10-lap encounter from pole place however may do little to stop the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu to take the lead into Flip 1, as Rinaldi held third place from teammate Scott Redding. The Italian dispatched Rea’s Kawasaki with ease on lap 2 after which set about chasing Razgatlioglu for the lead, breaking the circuit lap document to shut the hole to the Turkish rider. On lap 6, Rinaldi dived down the within of Razgatlioglu below braking into Flip four in what turned out to be the decisive transfer of the race. From there on there was no stopping the 25-year-old, who cruised to his third profession win in WSBK following triumphs in Estoril final yr and the opening Misano race on Saturday. Rea performed no position within the victory combat, ending practically two seconds behind Rinaldi in third, with Redding additionally having an uneventful race en path to fourth. Alex Lowes completed fifth once more on the second manufacturing facility Kawasaki, which means the highest 5 order was an actual duplicate of the primary race of the weekend. Alex Bassani was the lead impartial rider in sixth on the Motocorsa Ducati, beating the works BMW of 2013 champion Tom Sykes, as GRT Yamaha’s Garrett Gerloff accomplished an unimaginable cost from the again of the pack to assert eighth. The highest 10 was accomplished by Yamaha’s Andrea Locatelli and the lead works Honda of Alvaro Bautista. GoEleven Ducati rider Chaz Davies crashed at Flip 2 on the opening lap of the race, his second consecutive DNF of the weekend, becoming a member of Michael van der Mark (BMW) and Lucas Mahias (Puccetti Kawasaki) within the listing of retirees. Superpole race outcomes:

www.nbnews24.com
