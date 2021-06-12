Cancel
Rainbox Six: Extraction Gameplay Trailer Unveils Co-Op Action

By Sanjiv Sookoo
cogconnected.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUbisoft is a leading creator, publisher and distributor in the video game industry and has a wide portfolio with titles such as Assassin’s Creed and Far Cry. However, one of the most popular in recent times has been Rainbow Six: Siege, a tactical first person shooter that promotes 5v5 combat in intense situations. Today, at Ubisoft Forward during E3, Ubisoft have confirmed that the Rainbow Six series will expand further into the alien fighting arena with Rainbow Six: Extraction. Rainbow Six: Extraction is currently available for pre-order on the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and on PC via the Epic Games Store and Ubisoft Store. The game is set to release on 16th September 2021.

cogconnected.com
