Rest of Season Rankings: Mullins Things Over

By Mick Ciallela
fantraxhq.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. With roughly 40 percent of the season in the books, there are a dozen or so players who are on pace for a 20-20 season. You may have heard of some of them. Names like Acuna, Tatis, and Ohtani head this group. Speaking of Ohtani, what is the statute of limitations on victory laps? Because I published an article right before the pandemic shut everything down last year suggesting that Ohtani could go 20-20 if things broke right and people thought I was insane for including him on such a list. To be fair, I might be insane. And I also included Danny Santana and Scott Kingery on that list. But I still think I should get some props for the Ohtani call. OK, back to business. Not every player on the list of current candidates is a household name. Perhaps the most obscure name on this list is the player who has made the biggest leap in this week’s edition of my rest of season rankings. Meet Cedric Mullins of the Baltimore Orioles.

www.fantraxhq.com
