Sunday Commentary: AB 1542 Is Both Too Broad and Too Narrow

By David Greenwald
davisvanguard.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWoodland, CA – When Yolo DA Jeff Reisig and Assemblymember Kevin McCarty created AB 1542, reformers rightly saw it as tantamount to prison by another means. The idea of using a secure facility and mandatory treatment as an alternative to incarceration struck many as the wrong approach. But a case...

