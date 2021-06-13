Sunday Commentary: AB 1542 Is Both Too Broad and Too Narrow

This past August, as we embarked on this unparalleled school year, many of our cities were in the height of protest, with our students right in the center. Here in San Jose, and across the nation, students witnessed peaceful protests in support of Black Lives Matter. But as evening fell, they witnessed something else. Something all too familiar. As tear gas led to rubber bullets, and eventually unhinged violence, the reality of the systemic brutality that plagues our nation became evident once more. Only now, our kids are watching and navigating those instances with the delicacy that they deserve, only to be met with the insurrection that occurred in January, the heightened racial attacks against the AAPI community, and the horrific attacks against the Palenstinean people. This has been disheartening, to say the least.