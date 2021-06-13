USF Athletics is ready to win, and it’s time to let them

Let us stipulate it’s unlikely for USF to be playing for national championships regularly. That’s not a slight at all. Just a reality for a program that exists in the middle-to-upper-tier across all sports of the sixth-best conference in Division I. The Bulls only play 12 team sports and there are more than 350 D-1 schools, with most of those championships ending up in the Power Five conferences for revenue reasons. They have truckloads more money, history, donors, diehards, and everything else you already knew before you got sucked into loving USF.