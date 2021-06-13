Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Speakers Suggest Moving Newer Agents Into Earlier Lines in MM

By Tony Hagen
ajmc.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBispecific T-cell engagers and chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies seem destined to move into earlier lines of therapy for multiple myeloma (MM), speakers at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress said. Speakers sought to demystify cellular therapies in multiple myeloma (MM) at the European Hematology Association 2021 Virtual Congress.

www.ajmc.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Research Institute#Bispecific#Md#The University Of Navarra#Adc#European Medicines Agency#Crs#Bcma Bites#Teclistamab#Cevostamab#Hlh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
Spain
News Break
FDA
News Break
Diseases & Treatments
News Break
Cancer
Related
Cancerpharmacytimes.com

Longer-Term Data for Axicabtagene Ciloleucel in Relapsed/Refractory Follicular Lymphoma Show Substantial Survival Improvement Over Current Therapies

In the ZUMA-5 cohort, 94% of patients achieved a response compared to 50% of patients in the control cohort with an odds ratio of 16.2. Follow-up results from the ZUMA-5 trial of axicabtagene ciloleucel (Yescarta, Gilead), the first and only chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy approved in patients with relapsed or refractory indolent follicular lymphoma (FL), shows that 94% of patients had achieved a response, according to a Gilead press release.
Canceronclive.com

Impressive CAR T-Cell Data Point to New Future in Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD, focuses on the cellular- and immunotherapy-based elements from the event and where these modern therapies optimally fit in multiple myeloma. The CAR T-cell product ciltacabtagene autoleucel (cilta-cel) offers patients promising responses that may compare favorably with established agents such as idecabtagene vicleucel (Abecma; ide-cel), according to C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

Halozyme Announces Janssen Receives European Marketing Authorizations For DARZALEX® (daratumumab) Subcutaneous Formulation For Newly Diagnosed Systemic Light-chain Amyloidosis And Pre-Treated Multiple Myeloma

SAN DIEGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) - Get Report today announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson two marketing authorizations for the subcutaneous formulation of daratumumab, known as DARZALEX ® SC in the European Union. The first authorization is for the use of DARZALEX ® SC in combination with bortezomib, cyclophosphamide, and dexamethasone (VCd) for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed systemic light-chain (AL) amyloidosis. The approval makes the DARZALEX ® SC based regimen the first approved therapy for AL amyloidosis in Europe. The second authorization is for the use of DARZALEX ® SC in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (D-Pd) for the treatment of adults with multiple myeloma (MM) who have received one prior therapy containing a proteasome inhibitor and lenalidomide and were lenalidomide refractory, or who have received at least two prior therapies that included lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor, and have demonstrated disease progression on or after the last therapy.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

C4 Therapeutics Presents Pre-clinical Data On CFT7455, A Novel IKZF1/3 Degrader For The Treatment Of Hematologic Malignancies, At The 16th Annual International Conference On Malignant Lymphoma

- CFT7455 Demonstrated High Binding Affinity to Cereblon and Target Selectivity in Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Cell Models, Producing Rapid and Deep Degradation of IKZF1/3 Proteins - - CFT7455 Resulted in Improved Efficacy and Potency in Tumor Xenograft Models Compared to Investigational and Approved IMiD Therapies - - CFT7455 Phase 1/2 Trial...
Canceronclive.com

Frontline Pembrolizumab Plus Chemo With or Without Bevacizumab Improves Survival in Cervical Cancer

Pembrolizumab plus platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab significantly improved overall survival and progression-free survival over the same platinum-based chemotherapy regimen with or without bevacizumab in patients with persistent, recurrent, or metastatic cervical cancer—irrespective of PD-L1 status. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) plus platinum-based chemotherapy with or without bevacizumab (Avastin) significantly improved overall...
Thousand Oaks, CAThousand Oaks Acorn

Breakthrough lung cancer drug comes out of T.O. lab

While there is no cure for cancer yet, the tools for treating the disease are constantly seeing advancements. One of the most significant in years comes from local biotech giant, Amgen. The Thousand Oaks-based company received Food and Drug Administration approval in late May for a new lung cancer drug,...
Public HealthVoice of America

New Study Suggests Coronavirus Was Present in US Earlier than First Believed

The novel coronavirus was present in the U.S. in December 2019, weeks before health officials first identified infections, according to a new government study. Conducted by a team that included researchers from the U.S. National Institutes of Health, the study analyzed 24,000 blood samples. The findings suggest that some Americans were infected as early as the middle of December 2019, weeks before the world recognized the spread of the new deadly virus that erupted in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Shreveport, LAbossierpress.com

LSU Health Shreveport Faculty Physicians Actively Engaged in Evaluation of Newest Alzheimer’s Drug (ADUHELM) and In Identifying Those Who Are Most Likely to Respond to Newer Treatment Agents for Alzheimer’s

June 10, 2021 – LSU Health Shreveport neurologists will be participating in the ICARE AD study to monitor the safety and efficacy of the drug ADUHELM which received accelerated approval by the FDA on June 7. ADUHELM is the first new drug in twenty years for the treatment of Alzheimer’s. The drug will be made available to any patient that qualifies and is covered by insurance at a cost of $56K a year.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD, on Updates in Genitourinary Oncology From ASCO 2021

Petros Grivas, MD, PhD, regarding updates in genitourinary oncology that were read out at the meeting. At the 2021 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, CancerNetwork® spoke with Petros Grivas, MD, PhD, regarding updates in genitourinary oncology that were read out at the meeting. Among the numerous trials...
Canceroutsourcing-pharma.com

Takeda reports promising results for potential lung cancer treatment

The pharmaceutical company reports favorable results in a recent study exploring mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer patients. In findings presented at the recent American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting, Takeda presented results of recent Phase I/II research exploring the viability of using mobocertinib in treating certain non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. Minal Mehta, senior medical director/global clinical lead for mobocertinib with Takeda, spoke with Outsourcing-Pharma about the findings, and what they might mean for NSCLC patients.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Navigating an Optimal Treatment Course for Advanced Kidney Cancer

Benjamin A. Teply, MD considers the optimal treatment of renal cell carcinoma in a peer perspective accompanying an article by Tiffany Y. Shaw, MD, and colleagues. The authors of the accompanying article review the rapidly evolving treatment paradigms for renal cell carcinoma in both the first- and second-line settings. A remarkable sea change has occurred over the past 3-plus years, as the results of 5 separate positive phase 3 studies have demonstrated superiority of immunotherapy-containing regimens over monotherapy with the anti-VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) sunitinib (Sutent) in the first-line setting. As a result, it is now the standard of care that most patients with advanced kidney cancer receive either combination immunotherapy or immunotherapy-TKI combinations. In fact, every eligible patient with advanced kidney cancer should receive immune checkpoint blockade during their treatment course, with the hope of deriving durable responses.
PharmaceuticalsLas Vegas Sun

High hopes for Johnson & Johnson’s COVID vaccine have fizzled in the U.S.

WASHINGTON — When Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose coronavirus vaccine was authorized for emergency use in late February, ​it was seen as a breakthrough for reaching vulnerable and isolated Americans, a crucial alternative to vaccines that require two shots weeks apart and fussier storage. It was soon popular on college campuses, in door-to-door campaigns and with harder-to-reach communities that often struggle with access to health care.
Sciencenewswars.com

First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...
Cancerfirstwordpharma.com

Prestige Biopharma’s First-in-Class Pancreatic Cancer Treatment, PBP1510, Receives Approval for Clinical Trial in France

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Prestige BioPharma Limited (PBP) specializing in the development of antibody therapeutics, announced that French National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (L'Agence nationale de sécurité du medicament, ANSM) has approved a Phase 1/2a clinical trial of its first-in-class anti-PAUF monoclonal antibody, PBP1510, for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Worldnewpaper24.com

5 years earlier than vaccine can maintain line towards Covid variants – NEWPAPER24

LONDON — England’s prime medical officer has warned that the approaching winter will proceed to be tough for the nation’s well being system regardless of the nation’s profitable coronavirus vaccination program. An additional easing of lockdown restrictions in England was delayed this week because of a surge in circumstances of...
CancerPosted by
The Press

Study Results of Sintilimab in Combination with Bevacizumab Biosimilar IBI305 for the First-Line Treatment of Hepatocellular Carcinoma Published in The Lancet Oncology

SAN FRANCISCO and SUZHOU, China, June 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovent Biologics, Inc. ("Innovent") (HKEX: 01801), a world-class biopharmaceutical company that develops, manufactures and commercializes high quality medicines for the treatment of cancer, metabolic, autoimmune and other major diseases, today announced that data from the ORIENT-32 study have been published in The Lancet Oncology.