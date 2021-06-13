Speakers Suggest Moving Newer Agents Into Earlier Lines in MM

Benjamin A. Teply, MD considers the optimal treatment of renal cell carcinoma in a peer perspective accompanying an article by Tiffany Y. Shaw, MD, and colleagues. The authors of the accompanying article review the rapidly evolving treatment paradigms for renal cell carcinoma in both the first- and second-line settings. A remarkable sea change has occurred over the past 3-plus years, as the results of 5 separate positive phase 3 studies have demonstrated superiority of immunotherapy-containing regimens over monotherapy with the anti-VEGF tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) sunitinib (Sutent) in the first-line setting. As a result, it is now the standard of care that most patients with advanced kidney cancer receive either combination immunotherapy or immunotherapy-TKI combinations. In fact, every eligible patient with advanced kidney cancer should receive immune checkpoint blockade during their treatment course, with the hope of deriving durable responses.