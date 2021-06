A Public Meeting will be held on the above date and time in a virtual format. See Public Notice for meeting access details. Our goal is to reduce climate-change causing greenhouse gas emissions 45% by 2030. Over the past year, we've been asking for & receiving public input and ideas for how to reach that goal at www.haveyoursayhallandale.org and also a survey. We've heard from hundreds of you and have put together a draft Climate Action Plan based on your ideas and concerns. This meeting is meant to go over that draft Plan and get your feedback. We will make edits based on your feedback before we present this Plan to City Commission for adoption. Please attend and get engaged with your local government, climate action, and your community.