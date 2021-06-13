Cancel
Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

By Martyn Young
musicomh.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 2010, back when she had her Diamonds, Marina established herself as one of our most singular pop artists. Idiosyncratic, full of personality and bursting with a bulging full bag of odd pop tricks, Marina stood out a mile from any number of electro pop revivalists around at the time.

www.musicomh.com
#Ancient Dreams
#Ancient Dreams
