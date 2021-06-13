Marina – Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land

Looking to get away for a few days? A week? A month? Forever? Come stay with us at Chokoloskee Island Park and Marina. Spend the night in one of our 1 or 2 bedroom rentals, or bring your own RV or tent to stay in one of our campsites. Stop in the marina store to pick up your ice, bait, and any tackle you may need. Then use the boat ramp on our property to make your next fishing trip nice and simple. Lodging, supplies and launch all on the same property. The only way we could make it any easier would be to go out and catch the fish for you. Interested in exploring the 10,000 islands but don't have a boat of your own? No problem, we have a number of fishing guides that will pick you up right here from our marina. Not interested in fishing but still want to get out on the water? We can do that too. Walk right around the corner to Historic Ted Smallwood's store and and hop on one of the 10,000 islands boat tours that they offer. Would rather go on an Airboat ride in the everglades than explore the mangrove islands? Sounds good, we are short distance from Airboat tours on the Barron river or Grasslands tours offered in the Big Cypress National Park. Mainly want to see some of the wildlife? Head out and hike one of the trails nearby, or visit one of the animal sanctuaries just a few minutes away. Really we are the perfect Home Base to experience everything the Everglades National Park and 10,000 Islands have to offer. So give us a call to setup your perfect Everglades Adventure today.