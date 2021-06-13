Photos: 2 Cantonese Women Share Their Immigrant Journey

An ambitious oral-history project captures the lived experiences of alumnae. Almost 70 years after graduating from Radcliffe, Jewelle Taylor Gibbs ’55 still keeps in touch with classmates across the country. She fondly recalls memories of the women’s liberal-arts college, founded in 1879 as the counterpart to the then all-male Harvard College, as a place where she was always “learning how to be a leader,” despite administrators who too often assumed “we would all get married and be happy for the rest of our lives with our husbands’ careers.” “I am still emotionally connected to Radcliffe, not to Harvard, that’s true. And I still feel a lot of pride,” she told an interviewer for the Radcliffe College Alumnae Oral History Project. “I still give; my annual contribution always goes to the Radcliffe Institute.”