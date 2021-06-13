9×28 Freedom THOW by Incredible Tiny Homes

These creative parents of three young children knew when they saw it that this townhouse in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood of Washington, D.C., could be the family home of their dreams. But years of decline by previous owners had left the interiors a derelict shell. While the couple were in the process of buying the home and pondering what to do with it, their 10-year-old daughter presented her parents with Lorena Checa, an architect she’d found on Houzz. “I knew these were my kind of people because they were raising their kids with social awareness. For a 10-year-old to say, ‘Mom! She not only does these great houses, but she’s a woman and she’s Latina.’ They were all amazing, very creative and had great energy,” Checa says. “Every conversation we had was fluid and rich. We were simpatico from the beginning.”