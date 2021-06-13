On Friday Irish Breakdown held its weekly Notre Dame Football Mailbag. During the show it was Irish Breakdown listeners that set the agenda for what was discussed, and the topics were many, although there was a bit more of a recruiting focus this week.

Here are just some of the topics that were discussed:

*** We talk a lot about 2022 defensive tackle prospect Anthony Lucas, one of the top players on the board for Notre Dame, if not the top prospect.

*** We discussed how to project a high school offensive tackle to guard, and why Notre Dame needs a transfer like Cain Madden along the offensive line. Later in the show we talk about how going against the Notre Dame defensive linemen should help prepare him for the season.

*** The 2023 tight end class is LOADED, and we talked about my favorite tight ends, Jaxon Howard and Duce Robinson.

*** We were asked about Notre Dame winning more titles in the 90's if the current 4-team playoff format was around back then.

*** We break down the responsibilities for the rover position, and what makes an ideal player for that position.

*** We talked a lot about the offensive line prospects on the board for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

*** We talked about the possibility of moving incoming freshman cornerback JoJo Johnson to wide receiver after the position lost four players this offseason.

*** We talked about what the offseason looks like for Notre Dame coaches, and how they balance preparing for the season, self-scouting, recruiting and vacation.

*** How Notre Dame's facility upgrades the last decade have impacted the program's ability to compete on the recruiting trail.

*** We discussed what quarterback Jack Coan's numbers might look like in 2021.

