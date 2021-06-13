Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

By Bryan Driskell
Posted by 
IrishBreakdown
IrishBreakdown
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KHJbM_0aSts7pU00

On Friday Irish Breakdown held its weekly Notre Dame Football Mailbag. During the show it was Irish Breakdown listeners that set the agenda for what was discussed, and the topics were many, although there was a bit more of a recruiting focus this week.

Here are just some of the topics that were discussed:

*** We talk a lot about 2022 defensive tackle prospect Anthony Lucas, one of the top players on the board for Notre Dame, if not the top prospect.

*** We discussed how to project a high school offensive tackle to guard, and why Notre Dame needs a transfer like Cain Madden along the offensive line. Later in the show we talk about how going against the Notre Dame defensive linemen should help prepare him for the season.

*** The 2023 tight end class is LOADED, and we talked about my favorite tight ends, Jaxon Howard and Duce Robinson.

*** We were asked about Notre Dame winning more titles in the 90's if the current 4-team playoff format was around back then.

*** We break down the responsibilities for the rover position, and what makes an ideal player for that position.

*** We talked a lot about the offensive line prospects on the board for Notre Dame in the 2022 class.

*** We talked about the possibility of moving incoming freshman cornerback JoJo Johnson to wide receiver after the position lost four players this offseason.

*** We talked about what the offseason looks like for Notre Dame coaches, and how they balance preparing for the season, self-scouting, recruiting and vacation.

*** How Notre Dame's facility upgrades the last decade have impacted the program's ability to compete on the recruiting trail.

*** We discussed what quarterback Jack Coan's numbers might look like in 2021.

Irish Breakdown Content

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

IrishBreakdown

IrishBreakdown

South Bend, IN
76
Followers
374
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

IrishBreakdown is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Notre Dame athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Irish Breakdown#Rover#Disqus#Sports Illustrated#Bryandriskell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Offers In-State 2022 Offensive Lineman

Notre Dame wants and needs to add to its current group of offensive line commits, which currently stands at two. The board has several top ranked and uncommitted recruits on it, but Notre Dame expanded that board by one today by offering Lawrenceburg (Ind.) High School offensive tackle Ashton Craig. Notre Dame is recruiting Craig as an interior offensive lineman.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Notre Dame Lands Top Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Notre Dame picked up another huge defensive commitment, landing Mission Hills (Calif.) Bishop Alemany linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka. Tuihalamaka is a consensus Top 150 recruit in the 2022 class that was offered by defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman soon after he was hired. Following that offer the Irish made a hard charge with Tuihalamaka, and it worked out extremely well, obviously.
Notre Dame, INPosted by
IrishBreakdown

Talking Kyle Hamilton, Jack Coan, Notre Dame and the College Football Playoff

In the latest segment with WSBT Sportsbeat with Darin Pritchett we discuss a number of Notre Dame and college football topics. To begin we break down Notre Dame All-American safety Kyle Hamilton. We talk about his junior season and how he projects to the NFL. That is followed by analysis of quarterback Jack Coan, and how he should be ranked coming into the 2021 season. We wrap things up by talking about the possibility of the expanded 12-team playoff and how that impacts the Notre Dame football program.