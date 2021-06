The Metropolitan Police have urged Scottish football fans to only travel to London if they have match tickets for the England-Scotland game amid rising Covid cases.The teams are set to face off on Friday evening at Wembley Stadium, where capacity has been restricted to 22,500 fans due to coronavirus measures. Around 2,600 Scotland fans will be allowed to watch the match in the stadium.Tickets for trains leaving Glasgow and Edinburgh for London on Friday morning have sold out, and thousands of fans without tickets to the match expected to travel to the capital. As the traditional “fan zone” in Trafalgar...