The Milwaukee Bucks besting the Brooklyn Nets still doesn’t feel real. Years and years of heartbreak have inevitably led to trust issues between our fanbase and the franchise we blindly follow. All day Saturday, I felt my stomach churn in anticipation of what I presumed would be another gut punch. And then, after all the shouting, ref cursing, cries of agony, free throw woe, and begging for buckets to fall, after all that, this team, from top to bottom, flipped the goddam script.